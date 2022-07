After the worst monthly candle since the Covid crash, the buyers were able to push ETH up by 8% in the last four days. On the daily timeframe, it can be seen that short-term upward trends have occurred when the price crosses the MA20 and breaks the last high (in blue). In the recent leg down, this moving average has acted as a resistance and prevented the price from increasing further. Currently, the MA20 lies at $1,122, and the last high is at $1,300 (in yellow). If buyers can break these levels towards the upside, then one can expect a price increase in the short term.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO