Huge News About Darius Garland's Future With The Cavs
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Darius Garland has agreed to an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, so they did not make the NBA Playoffs.
On Saturday, some very good news for fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski: "Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland has agreed on a five-year, $193M maximum designated rookie contract extension that could be worth as much as $231M, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. It is the largest deal in franchise history."
Garland had a career-year, and made his first ever All-Star Game.
