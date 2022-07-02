ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear announces another round of tornado-recovery funding

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced another round of state assistance for regions of Kentucky hit by tornadoes last December.

The nearly $800,000 in funding will go to Hopkins and Taylor counties, Beshear said Thursday.

More than $655,000 will be sent to Hopkins County for the purchase of heavy equipment to help with debris removal, he said. About $134,000 will be used for debris removal in Taylor County.

It’s the seventh round of awards from the state fund, the governor’s office said. State lawmakers supported the assistance with the passage of Senate Bill 150 during this year’s legislative session.

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management continues to receive applications for state aid. The requests are being reviewed carefully to ensure the funds are used to their maximum benefit, Beshear’s office said.

Andy Beshear
