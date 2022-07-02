ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge News About Karl-Anthony Towns Future With The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns have agreed to a contract extension.

Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M.

Towns made the third All-Star Game of his NBA career, and he helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first-round.

The Grizzlies then went on to play the Golden State Warriors in the second-round where they lost in six games.

Town was the first overall pick out of Kentucky in 2015, and he has spent his entire career with Minnesota.

