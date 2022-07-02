Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s, offering little relief from dangerous afternoon heating.

ASHLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO