Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Patillas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-02 18:51:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hocking by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hocking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Hocking County in central Ohio * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 507 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Logan, Nelsonville, Hocking Hills State Park, Laurelville, Murray City, Lake Logan State Park, Enterprise, Rockbridge, Union Furnace, South Bloomingville, Haydenville, Hideaway Hills, Oreville and Carbon Hill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lauderdale; Newton HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT: Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees. * WHERE: Lawrence, Sharp and Randolph Counties. * WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS: Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s, offering little relief from dangerous afternoon heating.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burke A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL BURKE COUNTY THROUGH 430 AM CDT At 400 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Powers Lake, or 17 miles southwest of Bowbells, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Burke County, including the following locations... Coteau. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for East Carroll, Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Morehouse; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 degrees expected. Values as high as 115 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s, offering little relief from dangerous afternoon heating.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Barber, Ellis, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Barber; Ellis; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Stafford HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Ellis, Rush, Pawnee, Stafford, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Attala, Choctaw, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Kemper; Leake; Neshoba; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Scott; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Webb HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up from 110 to 114 degrees expected. * WHERE...The Brush Country, Southern Coastal Plains, and the Coastal Bend. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Clay; Copiah; Franklin; Hinds; Jefferson; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Rankin; Simpson; Warren; Webster HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and much of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-06 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact south and east facing shores through Wednesday. * TIMING...Until Wednesday * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1000 PO ASO LUA IULAI 5 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu ma e maualuluga atu i nisi o taimi o le a aafia a talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lulu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma malolosi aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 104 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will provide relief to a very few.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Morgan; Moultrie; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Live Oak; Victoria HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees this afternoon. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING SOUTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Jefferson, Douglas, Shawnee, Morris, Anderson, Coffey, Osage, Lyon, Franklin and Wabaunsee Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS

