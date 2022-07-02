Flood Advisory issued for Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hocking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Hocking County in central Ohio * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 507 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Logan, Nelsonville, Hocking Hills State Park, Laurelville, Murray City, Lake Logan State Park, Enterprise, Rockbridge, Union Furnace, South Bloomingville, Haydenville, Hideaway Hills, Oreville and Carbon Hill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
