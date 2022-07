The Fourth of July festivities in this area were marked by hot and dry weather, with drought conditions and temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees on Monday. No matter, parades went off as planned in Dorr, Hopkins, Green Lake and a variety of celebrations took place at Gun Lake as well. Dorr had the most ambitious schedule with four days of things to see, buy and so, between Friday and Monday.

HOPKINS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO