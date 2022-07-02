Tulsa Zoo Reopens Wildlife Trek After Closing Due To Avian Flu

On a holiday that celebrates freedom, poodles Trina and Sherbert are finally experiencing it. The Tulsa SPCA is their temporary new home after they were rescued from a breeder in Pontotoc County last week. "The coats were so matted. It was just awful," said Mindy Tiner with the Tulsa SPCA....
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are unloading fireworks Sunday afternoon at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz shared what you need to know if you're attending Monday's Folds of Honor FreedomFest.
Big firework shows are planned around Tulsa and some roads will be closed. Riverside Drive will close at 5 p.m. on Monday for FreedomFest. Exiting traffic from John Williams Way will be able to go southbound on Riverside Drive. Roads at the Gathering Place will reopen at 11 p.m. Also,...
Owasso Child Nutrition will be serving breakfast and lunch for students at Owasso High School every day this week. Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. everyday this week. It is not a grab and go event,...
Tulsa firefighters are reminding everyone to stay safe during the hot weather after putting out an apartment fire on Sunday. The Tulsa Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that had spread to the roof of a two-story apartment Sunday afternoon. Firefighters said they put the fire out, then...
Dozens of protestors gathered Monday evening in Tulsa at DreamKeepers Park to march for reproductive rights. They met at the park to share a meal and listen to speakers, then marched to Gathering Place with signs. The organizer told News On 6 that she feels it's important to continue a...
Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK. Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.
No one is hurt after a vacant house in Tulsa caught fire on Sunday. The fire was at a home near East 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. at 6 in the morning. The house was completely on fire, but firefighters quickly got the flames under control. Firefighters are...
A woman is in the hospital after a standoff with Tulsa police led to shots being fired, according to police. Police said they responded to a disturbance call at a home near East 31st St. and Riverside Dr. on Tuesday evening. A woman confronted officers when they arrived at the...
An Irish dance group is performing in Tulsa this week. Celtic Throne is touring the country and the latest stop is the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The 32 dancers range from ages five to 22, and the Edmond-based group is taking their talents to the Tulsa stage. The family-friendly show...
Claremore police officers are looking for help to find a missing man. Family said Mark Montgomery went missing Thursday morning on his way to work from Claremore to Collinsville. Volunteers are asked to meet Major Coy Jenkins at the Roger's County Courthouse today at 10 a.m. to try and find...
A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the arm at a QuikTrip in Tulsa. Officers responded to the gas station near 11th and Garnett on Monday around 4:30 a.m. The victim told officers a woman attacked him, robbed him and stole his car. His injuries were serious enough that he needed to go to a hospital.
Kimberly Mullens has been missing for 24 years, and no one has been charged with her disappearance. Mullens was last seen at her Tulsa apartment near 5th and Lewis sometime in late June or early July of 1998. She leaves behind heartbroken children and grandchildren she has never met. Loved...
The district attorney-elect for two Oklahoma counties died five days after winning last week’s election. Sources told News 9 David Hammer, 47, reportedly died Sunday from a heart attack. Legal experts said Monday that Governor Kevin Stitt will have to appoint a new district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln...
A man is dead Sunday evening after being hit by a car on I-244 in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers on the scene told News On 6 that the victim was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-244 from north to south. That's when witnesses said the...
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a chase that ended at OSU Medical Center. According to police, it all started at a house near East Admiral and South Memorial around 11:15 p.m. on Monday night. Police say the dispute started with a...
Two people are injured after leading police on a chase that ended in crash in a neighborhood Saturday night. The chase started near Osage Casino, and the driver led officers to a neighborhood near North Osage Drive and West 36th Street North. A witness on the scene, Barnabas Whitaker, told...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Bixby teenager died after a crash in Mayes County. The OHP said it happened Saturday evening when the teenager was driving east on Highway 412 near Chouteau. Troopers said the car went down an embankment, then hit a bridge pillar. Troopers found the...
A New York native with Tulsa ties has enjoyed what he calls a dream job with one of the most iconic sports teams in American history. News On 6's Dan Hawk went to Yankee Stadium to visit with a former Golden Hurricane football player who's now a high ranking executive with the Bronx Bombers.
Tulsa Police say two people suffered stab wounds after a fight over fireworks turned into a brawl. Police say it happened at the Park View Terrace Apartments near 61st and Highway 75. According to police, juveniles were walking through the complex when they say another group of people started shooting...
