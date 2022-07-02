Tulsa Zoo Reopens Wildlife Trek After Closing Due To Avian Flu

Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK. Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO