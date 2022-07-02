ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man who threatened to kill his wife shot, killed by Sacramento police in South Land Park

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxHrq_0gTCGads00

A 75-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning by Sacramento police during a domestic violence call in South Land Park.

The incident unfolded beginning about 12:15 a.m., when officers were called to a home on the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way near 32nd Avenue for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers found the man armed with two knifes and began to try and de-escalate the situation for more than 10 minutes. But the man, according to police, remained armed and “moved inside the bathroom and assaulted his wife.”

Police rushed into the home as the woman was heard screaming. When police confronted the man, one officer fired their duty weapon, according to the department’s news release.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman and officers were not injured in the exchange.

The department’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are providing oversight by monitoring the investigation, police said.

In accordance with the city’s use-of-force policy and state law, body camera video and audio associated with the shooting will be released within 30 days. Police officials said detectives were in the process of identifying and retrieving video associated with the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Sacramento Bee

Rancho Cordova woman killed in collision with concrete barrier on Folsom Boulevard

One person was killed Monday evening in a crash along Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento, according to East Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Rancho Cordova, was driving eastbound down Folsom Boulevard toward US-50, according to a CHP news release. Around 8:30 p.m., she made “an unsafe turning movement to the left” and the vehicle struck a concrete abutment, causing fatal injuries.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Gilgunn Way#Homicide Unit#Internal Affairs Division
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento County officers seize guns, drugs — and a Harley — during a pair of searches

More than a dozen guns, a stolen Harley Davidson, explosives and large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized this week, authorities said, after search warrants were served by Sacramento County and city law-enforcement officers. The operation — a joint effort between the Sacramento County Probation and Sacramento Police departments...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Sacramento Bee

On July Fourth, where’s our freedom to go to a club or a parade and not hear shots fired?

On Independence Day, five people were shot in downtown Sacramento, and one of them died, in the second mass shooting here in a single season. Could anything be more American?. Nationally, this news will barely register. Because in suburban Chicago, more than two dozen were wounded, at least six of them fatally, at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. “Fourth Fest” was canceled after a young man fired a “high-powered rifle” randomly some 25 times from a rooftop, according to Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Here’s where the Electra Fire is burning in California

The Electra Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and left thousands without power, according to a Tuesday morning update from Cal Fire. People were evacuated from the Vox Beach area — also sometimes referred to as “Box” Beach — which is a swimming basin in Amador County. The fire sparked near the intersection of Electra Road and Highway 49 along the Amador-Calaveras county line.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

14K+
Followers
692
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy