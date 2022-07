Thanks to Instagram, creators have been able to connect with their fans in ways that weren't possible even 10 years ago. Now with Instagram Stories and the way users can customize them, this is easier than ever. It seems like the platform is always working on new features to add but fans have found a way to ask anonymous questions to their favorite accounts with a third-party app. Here's how you can do it.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO