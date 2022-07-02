ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses

MSNBC
 3 days ago

MSNBC

Cowardly SCOTUS asked governors to quell non-violent protests

Protesters have been gathering outside the homes of all six conservative Supreme Court justices in recent weeks. Now, in a remarkable act of cowardice, the court is asking officials to quell the demonstrations, claiming they are violating state and county protesting laws. The requests are the latest attempts to coddle a deeply unpopular court and insulate its conservative members from outrage over their anti-democratic decisions.
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
MSNBC

Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

Several of Donald Trump’s closest allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, and John Eastman, have been subpoenaed by a Georgia grand jury in the criminal probe into Trump’s election interference. This comes as more witnesses are coming forward in the Jan. 6 investigation following Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony. The next Jan. 6 hearing is set to focus on the role extremist groups played in the insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is eying an early presidential run announcement.July 5, 2022.
MSNBC

Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency

Now that abortion is no longer constitutionally protected, many abortion providers and clinic staffers may be exposed to legal risks for doing their work. That has forced many clinics to opt to limit its services or stop providing abortions entirely, even in states where it’s still legal to do so. And ultimately, the ones harmed the most by the chilling effect of the post-Roe era, are the people who are seeking an abortion. Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, tells Ali Velshi that what’s going on right now is a “completely unacceptable situation.” She’s calling for the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency for abortion so that people who need and want abortion care can get it. “This needs to be addressed as the crisis that it is,” Northup says.July 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump's 2020 Coup Attempt Could Get Legal Backing

The Supreme Court said it’ll take up a case that could give state legislatures basically unchecked power when it comes to federal elections. We’ve seen that shoddy claim before — it was part of the groundwork for Trump legal adviser John Eastman’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. But now, that coup may have found its legal theory with the right-wing court. Leah Litman and Adam Serwer join Mehdi to discuss.July 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Wisconsin court delivers another setback to the state's democracy

At first blush, a fight over Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board will probably seem like an obscure and irrelevant controversy to a national audience, but don’t be too quick to look past this one. Let’s briefly review the basics. In 2015, then Republican-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Dr. Frederick Prehn...
MSNBC

‘Traumatizing’: Rep. Schiff condemns threats against Jan. 6th Cmte.

Ahead of the next Jan. 6th Select Cmte. hearing on July 12, Rep. Adam Schiff discusses the threats against its members. Schiff and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell also discuss the subpoenas Trump allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham received in a Georgia election probe with Schiff adding, “I hope that the actions of our committee and Fulton County have given the Justice Department a real sense of urgency about these matters.”July 6, 2022.
MSNBC

The nightmarish reality of the GOP's hope for a total abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s elimination of the constitutional right to an abortion in America marked the shocking fulfillment of a decadeslong lobbying effort by the American anti-abortion movement and the GOP agenda to radicalize the court to the point where it would overturn what appeared to be settled legal rights. But just hours after the decision came out, top Republicans already had their eye on something else.
MSNBC

America's cracks are showing this Fourth of July

One year ago, as America celebrated its 245th birthday, I wrote that “it is increasingly and depressingly clear that America is becoming two very different countries: a blue one and a red one, with little in shared identity and vastly different health and economic outcomes.”. As unimaginable as it...
MSNBC

Florida punishes public health official for the wrong reasons (again)

Ordinarily, when we learn of public health officials who’ve been removed from their positions, the first assumption is that they’ve done something wrong. In Florida, this dynamic is sometimes turned on its head: Public health officials are occasionally ousted for doing the right-but-politically-inconvenient thing. Earlier this year, for...
MSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is avoiding talking about abortion

Republicans across the country are rushing to craft new state laws restricting or banning abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But one of the most prominent members of their party has been conspicuously missing in action: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. After...
MSNBC

Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.5.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * According to an Associated Press tally, in the first week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democrats and aligned groups “raised more than $80 million, a tangible early sign that the ruling may energize voters.”
