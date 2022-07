Jeannette A. Quellhorst, age 88, formerly of New Bremen, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 11:15 A.M. at the Otterbein of St. Marys where she had resided for the last several years. She was born on September 20, 1933 in Wymouth (Medina County), Ohio, one of the six children...

NEW BREMEN, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO