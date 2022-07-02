ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Celebrate with a boom...safely

Daily Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELINA-Under a new state fireworks law, Ohioans can...

dailystandard.com

Comments / 2

NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Unique animal spotted near Ohio park

Maya Wicker, a Boardman High School sophomore, was driving through the park on her way home from a Fourth of July picnic when they spotted the buck near the golf course.
wvxu.org

Ohio is powering on with plans to install high-speed EV chargers

One of the biggest complaints with driving an electric vehicle is there aren’t enough chargers for a long-distance trip. Ohio hopes to close the gap by installing DC chargers every 50 miles along its interstates. Direct Current, or DC chargers (also called high-speed chargers) can feed electricity directly to...
OHIO STATE
Daily Standard

The Daily Standard

June 29, 2022 Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St., P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
CELINA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Travelers in central Ohio report few July 4th issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day weekend is wrapping up, with many returning home from an extended weekend away, even with travel issues like high gas prices and potential flight delays across the country. For the most part, though, some travelers said those issues didn’t affect them Monday, saying its been smooth sailing through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio's 76th state park signals more collaboration with Shawnee tribe

A new state park is coming to the area. Great Council State Park will be located between Xenia and Yellow Springs at the site of a former Shawnee settlement called Oldtown. The park will feature a $10 million interpretive center designed in the traditional council house form used by Shawnee tribes. It's expected to open in 2023.
NBC4 Columbus

Dobbs fallout: Med student plans to leave Ohio, doctors warn of shortage

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Counties with the most veterans in Ohio

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Heat advisory issued Tuesday for parts of W.Va., Ky. and Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Expected heat index values up to 104 have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The advisory that is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday includes the following counties in West...
KENTUCKY STATE
wyso.org

AEP ready for state regulators to review forced power outages

Ohio utility regulators are looking into forced power outages in which a quarter of a million customers of AEP lost power after severe storms last month. AEP President and COO Mark Reitter said its transmission organization is "working hard" to understand what happened after storms on June 13 took down over 350 poles and 2,100 wires, followed by several days with temperatures above 90 degrees.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How patriotic is Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A personal finance website has compared all 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. WalletHub ranked the states across two key dimensions, “military engagement” and “civic engagement.” The dimensions were evaluated across 13 metrics. Metrics under military engagement include the state’s average number of military enlistees and veterans per 1,000 […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Pandemic aid extended for school meals in Ohio, but with changes

President Biden signed The Keep Kids Fed Act at the end of June, extending pandemic flexibilities for schools meals, although with some changes that mean universal free lunches will end in the fall. Early in the pandemic, the U.S Department of Agriculture — which oversees several school nutrition programs —...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

