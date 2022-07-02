ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ensuring student access, upholding parents’ rights

By Kim LaSata
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
The pandemic and subsequent government overreach put a strain on virtually every aspect of our lives — but left an especially long-lasting effect on Michigan students.

Making sure Michigan students get an education is not only a constitutional guarantee but also a critical part of growing our state and the future workforce. Today’s students are tomorrow’s business owners and community leaders, and it benefits us as a society to make sure they have the tools they’ll surely need down the road.

The restrictions handed down during the pandemic, I believe, stepped too close to violating the constitutional right of Michigan students. These restrictions also set students back, and in some cases, flat out eliminated opportunities, like scholarships, that would have helped students to excel later in life.

As a parent and former teacher, I know that a good education is a critical part of a child’s success in life. Taking away many of the benefits of schooling or academic and athletic opportunities is robbing these kids of something they’ll never be able to get back.

Overreaching orders during the pandemic created a network of inconsistent, often confusing guidelines for schooling and student interaction. We have seen the negative effects these policies have had on classrooms across the state — countless students were left to struggle or fall behind.

The House Education Committee recently approved my legislation, along with others in the package of bills, that focus on giving Michigan students the education they deserve. This package of bills is part of a larger effort to ensure equal access for all Michigan students, improve curriculum transparency and focus on upholding parents’ rights with regard to health care and educational decisions involving their children.

Prior to the Senate passing these bills last year, they were subject to public committee hearings where many emotional parents asserted that they simply wanted a choice in what is happening with their kids — which I don’t believe to be a burdensome request.

Heavy-handed orders from the governor and her health department took being able to make decisions based on individual needs away from Michigan families. Parents were left in the dark and students were left behind. Meanwhile, their educations and futures suffered.

The fact remains: These forceful policies prohibit students from getting the education they are entitled to and take decisions out of the hands of parents. Since the Senate committee hearing, I’ve continued to hear from parents who are concerned for their children and looking for answers. I welcome these conversations and will continue working to ensure the parents are not left out of decisions regarding their child's health and well-being.

Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Niles, represents Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties.

Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

