Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has been in the news recently and not for good reason. The WWE lifer has been involved in ongoing investigations first reported by the “Wall Street Journal” regarding an affair he had with a former employee. The investigation claimed that McMahon increased the salary of said employee during the time the misconduct was occurring and then supplied the employee with a large sum of money to keep quiet about the situation. This led to Vince dropping his title of Chairman and CEO and handing it over to his daughter, Stephanie, for the foreseeable future.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO