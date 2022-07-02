ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Johnny Depp Needs To Pay $38,000 To ACLU After Winning Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

By Bibhu Pattnaik
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Actor Johnny Depp won his defamation battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard last month, with the jury awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. But now,...

