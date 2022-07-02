Why Johnny Depp Needs To Pay $38,000 To ACLU After Winning Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

As Johnny Depp celebrates his legal win in the bombshell defamation case against his estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star hit another snag. Despite coming out victorious in the highly-publicized case during which he proved the Aquaman actress was not telling the truth about having already donated $3.5 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the actor has been ordered to shell out $38,000 to the nonprofit for the time they spent pulling the documentation.According to the ACLU, certain members of their staff made themselves available for deposition, and when Depp's attorneys subpoenaed them, they...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO