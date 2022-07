Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's four-month-old son came out for his very first royal tour event ever this morning: His meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka. Plenty of photos were taken by press, but Meghan shared the best behind-the-scenes moment on her SussexRoyal Instagram this evening. She and Archie danced together; everyone is smiling; and the video is so cute, it'll make today feel a little less stressful for a moment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO