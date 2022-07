It’s been three years since Tyson Fury was last in a WWE ring, but the Gypsy King is reportedly in talks to make a return to the company this summer. According to Give Me Sport, sources close to the boxing legend claim that he has been talking with WWE about making a comeback, although nothing has been finalized between the two parties, and there’s currently no word on what show he might be appearing on, or if his proposed role would involve wrestling.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO