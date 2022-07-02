ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, NY

Norwood Village Green Concert Series returns on Thursday

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will return on Thursday after a one-week hiatus due to the Fourth of July festivities. The series will return on...

wwnytv.com

Morristown parade returns after 2 year hiatus

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 4th of July celebrations took place all across the North Country Monday. We go to Morristown for the return of it’s 4th of July parade. Marching bands from surrounding communities got to show off their best tunes. The fire chief says the parade serves...
MORRISTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

River of Lights in Colton

The River of Lights, a traditional event in Colton each Independence Day weekend, could be seen Sunday night along Higley Flow. Community members lit flares on the water to remember the nation’s servicemen past and present. Photo submitted by Jerry Sharp.
COLTON, NY
informnny.com

BOCES students build gazebo for senior living facility in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents at United Helpers Independent Senior Living now have a new space to sit and enjoy the outdoors thanks to a group of North Country students. According to United Helpers, a group of students from the Building and Trades program at St. Lawrence-Lewis’ BOCES Seaway Tech campus in Norwood contributed to the effort. The eight students from Canton, Massena, Colton-Pierrepont, and Parishville-Hopkinton spent two hours a day working on the project for nearly a month with more than 200 total hours of work going into the final product.
CANTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Fireworks light up Hannawa Falls sky

Independence Day celebrations are being held across St. Lawrence County and Saturday night the 37th Robert Plumb Memorial Fireworks Display was held at Postwood Park Beach. Majestic Fireworks managed the launch. The display was traditionally held annually from Postwood, but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. For details about other parades, fireworks and other July 4 festivities, see story here. Photo submitted by Stacey Smith Tarbox of Pierrepont.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
northcountrynow.com

Flag flies high in Norwood

Dozens of floats, fire department vehicles, organizations and businesses all joined together Monday to celebrate both Independence Day and the Village of Norwood’s 150th anniversary. Above, firefighters draped a large American flag over Norwood’s July 4th parade. See story here. North Country Now photo by Cheryl Shumway.
NORWOOD, NY
informnny.com

Workshop to protect St. Lawrence River shoreline being held in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several organizations are teaming up to focus on protecting the St. Lawrence River shoreline. The New York Sea Grant, in cooperation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Department of State, Save The River, and St. Lawrence County Planning Department will host a workshop on July 22. The workshop is titled Working with Nature to Protect the St. Lawrence River Shoreline and will be held at the Dobisky Community Center located at 100 Riverside Avenue in Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Paving limiting street parking in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some street parking in the city of Ogdensburg will be closed due to paving that will be taking place. According to the city, the Department of Public Works will start paving on July 5. Starting on Tuesday the paving will affect residents in the 100 through 1100 Block of New York Avenue, 10 Block of Commerce Street, 10 Block of Grove Street, 500 Block of East Hayward Street, 10 Block of Spruce Street, 10 Block of Nevin Street, 10 Block of Pine Street 1000 through 1100 Block of Lafayette Street, and the 100 Block of Rensselaer Avenue.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Alex Hammond takes leave of absence as Waddington supervisor

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Waddington’s town supervisor is being called to active military service and will be deployed overseas. Alex Hammond will be taking a leave of absence as supervisor as of July 10. Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight will take over while he’s on leave. Hammond is...
WADDINGTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

'In with the new' in Potsdam

It may not look like it but the new Stewart’s Shop at 26 Maple St., Potsdam, is open for business despite some major construction and demolition cleanup work in progress. The installation of gas pumps has yet to be done. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

Massena Hospital names Community Service Award recipient

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena Hospital announced that Benson Kelly, MD has been named the 2021/2022 Community Service Award recipient. According to the hospital, the award was developed to honor outstanding persons or organizations who are making extraordinary contributions to the community through their time, actions, talents and dedication outside any volunteer work done for their employer.
MASSENA, NY
informnny.com

21-year-old from Canton charged with harassment

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old from Canton has been charged after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies investigated an altercation between two inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. As a result, 21-year-old Syler D. Keleher was charged with Harassment.
CANTON, NY

