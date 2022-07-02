Norwood Village Green Concert Series returns on Thursday

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents at United Helpers Independent Senior Living now have a new space to sit and enjoy the outdoors thanks to a group of North Country students. According to United Helpers, a group of students from the Building and Trades program at St. Lawrence-Lewis’ BOCES Seaway Tech campus in Norwood contributed to the effort. The eight students from Canton, Massena, Colton-Pierrepont, and Parishville-Hopkinton spent two hours a day working on the project for nearly a month with more than 200 total hours of work going into the final product.

