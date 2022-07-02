Spring Lake’s Nick Krueger wins 111th Michigan Amateur championship

Clay Township police were dispatched to the area of Jankow and Peters roads on June 19 in response to a report by a caller of a dark-colored pickup that was all over the road, according to a police report. Officers located a vehicle matching the description given by the caller and observed the vehicle swerve from shoulder to shoulder and at one point drive off of the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Officers noted a strong smell of intoxicants coming from the driver, who admitted to having a few drinks at a graduation party he attended. He was asked to step from the vehicle, and sobriety evaluations were conducted. He was subsequently placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated and was transported to the Clay Township Police Department for processing. His truck was towed from the location and impounded due to the arrest. A report was completed and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review.

