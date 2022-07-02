ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

Spring Lake’s Nick Krueger wins 111th Michigan Amateur championship

By Greg Johnson
Voice News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATH – Nick Krueger of Spring Lake and Grand Valley State University lost a lead, rallied with dramatic shots and won the 111th Michigan Amateur Championship presented by Carl’s Golfland Friday at Hawk Hollow. The 21-year-old with two years remaining at Grand Valley emerged the winner after...

