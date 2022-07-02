ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

DEL TACO ROSEBURG DESTROYED IN OVERNIGHT FIRE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel Taco’s Roseburg location was destroyed in an overnight fire early Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said the blaze was reported just after 1:25 a.m. Dispatch received several calls regarding smoke showing from the roof of the commercial...

COUPLE ESCAPES HOUSE FIRE IN GREEN

A couple escaped a house fire in Green early Monday. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said just after 12:30 a.m. crews from the district and from Winston Dillard Fire District responded to the 4000 block of Hanna Street for a reported garage fire. Several callers said the structure was on fire but didn’t know if anyone was still inside. Richardson said firefighters arrived on the scene within a few minutes to find a single-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage. Crews located the homeowners who had escaped out the back of their home. The couple said their dog had woke them up but they couldn’t make it out the front of the house due to the fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Fireworks amnesty yields 245 pounds of explosives

Nearly 250 pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in over the weekend during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield. That represents a 35 percent increase over the amount of fireworks turned in during last year’s amnesty event, when 181 pounds were turned in, according to the Eugene Police Department.
kezi.com

Coos Bay man jailed after lighting woman on fire, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man is in jail today after he tried to kill a woman by setting her on fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. At about 9 a.m. on July 1 CCSO deputies responded to Timber Lane for a report of an assault that had occurred the previous night. Deputies said they found evidence to prove that assault had taken place, and that the suspect was hiding in a trailer near the scene of the crime. They also said their investigation found a woman who had been seriously burned. They add that she was flown to a Portland-area hospital for treatment.
COOS BAY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Vehicle Eludes, Crashes on Highway 62 in Eagle Point (Photo)

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
EAGLE POINT, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 126W Saturday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A woman was taken to the hospital following a traffic accident on Friday. A report from Sutherlin Police said just after 12:10 p.m. a sedan struck a trailer while turning left at the intersection of Highway 138W and Dovetail Lane. The vehicle hit was passing the first vehicle in a no passing zone at the time of the wreck. The first driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LANE CLOSURE ON SECTION OF WINCHESTER STREET STARTING JULY 11TH

One lane of a section of Northeast Winchester Street in Roseburg will be closed starting next week. Communications Specialist Suzanne Hurt of the City of Roseburg, said the closure will take place so traffic can safety detour to Northeast Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. Hurt said from Monday July 11th through Friday July 29th, the northbound lane of Winchester Street will be closed at Shambrook Avenue. There, northbound traffic will detour onto Shambrook and then over to Stephens Street. At that point, the far-right lane of northbound Stephens Street will be reserved to accommodate only detoured traffic and closed altogether at Winchester Street, which will narrow northbound Stephens Street to only one lane there.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Eugene man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Eugene man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife, Rachel Price, is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 4

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 30, 4:19 a.m., California & Madrona, “disorderly conduct,” 32-year old Danny Ray O’Dell charged with Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Mischief III, “O’Dell was cited lieu custody.”. Fuel Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

A Wilsonville man was jailed following an alleged unauthorized use of a vehicle incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 42-year old Luis Lopez-Parada was allegedly breaking windows on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The suspect reportedly broke three windows out of a sports car and took belongings from the vehicle, which he set in a pile nearby. He had driven to the scene in a sedan, which was determined to be stolen, though the owner was not aware yet. Lopez-Parada allegedly stole a tire iron from the trunk of the sedan and used it to break the windows on the other vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

APPLEGATE HOUSE RECEIVES GRANT FROM COW CREEK FOUNDATION

The Applegate House Heritage Arts and Education has received a $5,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving. The grant was among nearly $650,000 the foundation granted to charities in Douglas and six other counties. AHHAe was founded in 2000 and is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Acid attack victim breaks silence

EUGENE, Ore. -- After being brutally attacked with acid a Eugene woman is breaking her silence, hoping that sharing her story will lead to the arrest of her attacker. Officials with the Eugene police department said the 26-year-old female victim identifies as Native American. The victim said she wanted to remain anonymous, so she asked to be called "A."
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Temporary lane closure on Interstate 5 near Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The southbound left lane of Interstate 5 two miles north of Rogue River is temporarily closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is near milepost 50 and is expected to last through 9 p.m., according to ODOT. Drivers should expect delays while crews work to remove spilled lumber from the road median.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged criminal mischief incident on Sunday. An RPD report said a victim indicated that 33-year old Armorio Plush had kicked in the door to her residence. An officer arrived at the scene and saw that the door had been damaged, the door frame was broken and the victim’s phone was shattered. The officer spoke with a neighbor who confirmed the victim’s statements.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Recreational use advisory issued for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake, July 4

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED SUNDAY INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:45 p.m. 42-year old Henry Beckwith was arrested after he allegedly broke a $2,000 window at the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street, because employees asked him to leave multiple times. Beckwith also reportedly threw a plastic container of jerky at an employee’s face. He was taken into custody after a brief fight with officers.
ROSEBURG, OR

