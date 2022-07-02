Florida man has hand blown off in fireworks incident
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a fireworks incident that caused...www.850wftl.com
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a fireworks incident that caused...www.850wftl.com
starting already. 3 days of alcohol fueled explosives...what could go wrong?I'll bet law enforcement and medical personnel are thinking the same thing.
I don't even feel sorry anymore when I see these stories. stop buying cheap buy one get one Chinese fireworks from the tent down the street and just go see real fireworks.
I hate this time of year, along with New Year's! Just hearing people complain about the cost of this, the cost of that......and here they buy fireworks...just blowing up their $... That....and have you ever seen a pet, try and crawl under a waterbed!! No sympathy at all for the ones blowing up their money...or themselves......then complain about prices !!!!!!!!!!
Comments / 63