Bourne, MA

Bicyclist struck in Bourne

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by...

capecod.com

Dennis Police and other agencies busy on 4th of July night at local beaches

DENNIS – Dennis Police along with Brewster, Yarmouth and Mass State Police were kept busy 4th of July evening at several local beaches in order to keep order as reports of large groups of teenagers prompted responses to Chapin, Cold Storage, Mayflower and West Dennis beaches among others. Dennis Police tell Cape Wide News that The department did deal with large groups of people at several town beaches last night but there was no damage reported other than lots of trash left behind. No arrests were made. Dennis Firefighters extinguished what appeared to be a beach fire presumably started by illegal fireworks.
DENNIS, MA
Bourne, MA
Turnto10.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dighton

Dighton police said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning. Police said officers and firefighters responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the crash on Wellington Street, where the motorcycle struck a tree. The operator was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not...
DIGHTON, MA
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
ABC6.com

Falmouth police search for missing man

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Falmouth police are searching for a man who went missing on Monday. Police said that 36-year-old Matthew Dowler went missing in the East Falmouth area. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, and was carrying a large backpack. Dowler is a white...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Three people evaluated after pickup and sedan collide in Dennis

DENNIS – A Chevy Silverado and a Ford Fusion collided in Dennis around 4:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police. Cape Wide News was created in...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

RV goes up in flames in Harwich

HARWICH – A RV went up in flames in Harwich shortly after 6:30 PM Monday. The camper caught fire in front of 212 Lothrop Avenue. Some trees were singed but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HARWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
capecod.com

New details: Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Dennisport Man Arrested for Home Invasion and Firearms Charges

CENTERVILLE – At approximately 10 AM on Monday, the Barnstable Police received a 911 call from a Centerville resident reporting that a masked individual entered their home brandishing a firearm. As part of the description the victim advised officers that the suspect was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. During the investigation Barnstable Police were able to determine that the suspect was 29-year-old William Benton of Dennis Port. A short time later Benton was taken into custody by members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team the Barnstable Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and Yarmouth Police Department. As a result of the investigation and search warrants executed by Barnstable Detectives several pieces of evidence were recovered, to include a semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle and a magazine containing 21 rounds of ammunition.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth firefighters respond to garage fire

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 1100 block of Great Island Road shortly before 11 PM Sunday. According to reports, a golf cart caught fire in the garage. The homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived. Firefighters wet down the area and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. Smoke was also ventilated from the residence. No injuries were reported.
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...
RANDOLPH, MA
capecod.com

Two pedestrians struck by car in Harwich

HARWICH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Harwich about 11 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near Schoolhouse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, the second was treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The driver stayed at the scene and the incident is under investigation by Harwich Police.
HARWICH, MA

