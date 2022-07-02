MCSO: Deputies use NARCAN to revive Ukiah man

A state watchdog says a Santa Rosa-based contractor who worked on homes for Tubbs Fire victims should have his license revoked. The Press Democrat reports that a special investigator for the Contractors State License Board has submitted an “Accusation” to the Attorney General to have the license revoked for American Pacific Builders. Steve Bates, who owns the company, has 15 business days to respond. Five clients filed complaints that included departure from accepted trade standards, deviations from plans and specifications, and willful and deliberate disregard for building laws. It’s unclear whether the contractor will request a hearing for the Accusation. The contractor may lose his license by default as it’s due to expire August 31, 2022. American Pacific Builders took on 37 Tubbs Fire rebuilds in Santa Rosa as well as several smaller rebuild contracts outside the city.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO