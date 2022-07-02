ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

MCSO: Deputies use NARCAN to revive Ukiah man

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Willits News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ukiah man was reportedly revived with the use of NARCAN recently after deputies broke into his home while he was experiencing an overdose, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive around 7 a.m. June 23...

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Willits News

MCSO: Laytonville man arrested after standoff with deputies

A Laytonville man was arrested recently after an altercation with Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 44400 block of Foster Avenue at 10:37 p.m. July 2 for a report of a man causing a disturbance, allegedly “banging on fences and yelling he was going to kill the occupants of the residences in the area.”
LAYTONVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 28-year-old in Willows death investigation last week

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died on Friday after deputies said they were investigating a suspicious death in the Willows area. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jordan Windus of Corning was found dead in a trailer on the...
WILLOWS, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested on narcotics and other charges after traffic stop in Ukiah

Originally published 6-27-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Shots Fired Leads to Loaded ‘Ghost Gun’, Says MCSO

On 06-25-2022 at approximately 4:39 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area call. Deputies arrived in the 7700 block of North State Street (Redwood Valley, California) and began checking the area where they ultimately contacted Angelio Bettega [age 27 from Hopland].
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
Mendocino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after threatening to kill residents and sheriff's deputies

LAYTONVILLE, Calif. — The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office arrested a man over the weekend who threatened to kill residents and sheriff’s deputies. Thirty-seven-year-old Shane Workman from Laytonville was booked into Mendocino County Jail on Saturday after a standoff with law enforcement. Workman was reportedly banging on fences in...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for possession of ghost gun in Mendocino County

REDWOOD VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on June 25 near Redwood Valley. Mendocino County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of North State Street. Upon arrival, the deputies came across 27-year-old Angelio Bettega and proceed to search him.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcan#Naloxone#Mcso#Msco
CBS News

Illegal fireworks start fire in Santa Rosa that causes 20K in damage

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Investigators from the Santa Rosa Fire Department say illegal fireworks started a fire late Monday night on the roof of the Johnny Franklin's Muffler building. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue shortly after 11:40 p.m., taking less than four...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Homicide in Healdsburg After Fireworks Show—Police Asking Public for Any and All Information

The following is a press release issued by the Healdsburg Police Department:. On Monday July 4th, at approximately 11:17 PM, after the conclusion of the fireworks show, Healdsburg PD Dispatch received 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue. Officers responded and found an unresponsive male laying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.
HEALDSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Contractor Hired by Several Fire Victims Could Lose License

A state watchdog says a Santa Rosa-based contractor who worked on homes for Tubbs Fire victims should have his license revoked. The Press Democrat reports that a special investigator for the Contractors State License Board has submitted an “Accusation” to the Attorney General to have the license revoked for American Pacific Builders. Steve Bates, who owns the company, has 15 business days to respond. Five clients filed complaints that included departure from accepted trade standards, deviations from plans and specifications, and willful and deliberate disregard for building laws. It’s unclear whether the contractor will request a hearing for the Accusation. The contractor may lose his license by default as it’s due to expire August 31, 2022. American Pacific Builders took on 37 Tubbs Fire rebuilds in Santa Rosa as well as several smaller rebuild contracts outside the city.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Into Eel River; Officials Concerned About a Possible Fuel Spill

About 7:35 p.m., reports of a traffic accident south of Phillipsville came into the Emergency Call Center. A vehicle had reportedly ran off the road at mile marker 1.15 on the Avenue of the Giants and into the river. However, by about 8:30 p.m., information became clear that the driver had purposefully driven their vehicle into the South Fork of the Eel River there and gotten stuck.
PHILLIPSVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Man With Dementia Pulled from Russian River

A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
MONTE RIO, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple structures, cars destroyed in Colusa County fire

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple structures have burned in a fire in Colusa County Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire started near the 200 block of Market Street in Stonyford, which is about a 55-mile drive northwest of Colusa. It's unclear how many structures were destroyed in the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

City of Fort Bragg Hires New Police Chief

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg is pleased to announce that Neil Cervenka has been offered and has. accepted the position of Police Chief following the retirement this week of Interim Police Chief John Naulty. His first day on the job will be July 25, 2022.
FORT BRAGG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy