Makeup

We put waterproof mascaras to the test – and the winner is budget-friendly

By Tara Ledden
 3 days ago
TIME and again I am asked about the best waterproof eyeliner.

Here I put the latest launches to the test, seeing which stand the test of time . . . and if you really do get what you pay for.

BEAUTY: with Tara Ledden

The updated formula is as good as I remember and stays put all day at work once it has dried

Budget - 17 Ink Legend tattoo eyeliner (£4.50, boots.com): I swore by 17 eyeliner as a teenager, so it is great to see this back on the shelves.

The updated formula is as good as I remember and stays put all day at work once it has dried.

If you open your eyes before it is set, however, it will get all over your lids – so some patience is required.

Thin, paintbrush-style tips are my least favourite for eyeliner. I find them difficult to work with to get a steady thickness, plus they are prone to splitting.

So I used the winged liner brush from my own make-up bag rather than the one on the end of the wand.

A good option at the price and stays put for long enough. But if you have the cash, it is worth investing in a slightly more expensive option.

Even though Glossier’s latest launch does contain wax, by some miracle – once it dries down – it doesn’t move at all

Mid-range - Favourite Glossier No.1 Pencil (£14, glossier.com): I don’t normally associate pencil liners with being waterproof as they usually contain lots of wax to keep them from drying out, which in turn means they’re guaranteed to leave me with panda eyes.

Even though Glossier’s latest launch does contain wax, by some miracle – once it dries down – it doesn’t move at all.

As well as trying it on my lids, I swatched the pencil on the back of my hand and struggled to remove it with normal hand wash later in the day – but it came off my face with my regular cleanser.

I find the pencil format easier to use than felt tips, and as it can be sharpened, you don’t need to worry about the tip splitting or getting blunt.

Plus, it is far more versatile and can be smudged out to create a smoky eye as well as the classic flick, and works on the waterline, too.

While the longevity is unrivalled, and I like the felt-tip applicator, I found the tip a little too thick, which made it hard to get a fine line

Luxury - Lancome Idole Ultra Precise waterproof eyeliner (£19.50, lookfantastic.com): First up, this is probably the best waterproof liquid liner I’ve ever used in terms of staying power.

If you don’t already have an oil cleanser, you need to invest in one before wearing the liner or you’ll struggle to take it off and end up with extremely sore eyes.

While the longevity is unrivalled, and I like the felt-tip applicator, I found the tip a little too thick, which made it hard to get a fine line.

The colour is really pigmented, so it isn’t the easiest to clean up if you make mistakes either.

If you’re already a whizz and looking for something to stand up against sweat and humidity during the hot weather, it’s a great option, but this is not one for beginners.

Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High product took TikTok by storm last year and went on to win the title of the UK’s No1 Mascara

Pick of the week - S with eye make-up, this week is a very exciting one when it comes to mascara.

Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High product took TikTok by storm last year and went on to win the title of the UK’s No1 Mascara.

Well, it’s about to get even better – with a brand new, blacker-than-black formulation: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Cosmic Black Mascara, which costs £11.49.

As well as the new, extra-dark formula, the tapered, flexible brush means that you can coat every eyelash from base to tip for length and volume to rival even luscious lash extensions – but best of all, without the price tag or the upkeep.

The US Sun

The US Sun

