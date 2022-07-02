ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parachute, CO

New truck stop coming to Parachute

By Ray K. Erku
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter meeting several environmental, safety and infrastructure requirements, Parachute is slated to have a new truck stop open later this year, an official said. Depending on factors like weather, Oklahoma-based Love’s Travel Center and Country Store is set to open near the intersection of County Road 300 and Cardinal Way on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Truck Stop#Colorado River#Colder Weather#Vehicles#Parachute City Council
