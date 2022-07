If there's reform to the current process that led to the release of two suspects in a major fentanyl bust, it might be referred to as the 18-hour rule. On Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning podcast on Monday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continued to criticize the process that led to the release of two suspects in a major fentanyl bust that happened on Friday, June 24. The suspects were released within 18 hours of their arrest.

