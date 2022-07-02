Scam alert: CCSO warns of texts selling department t-shirts
UPDATE: The following law enforcment agenies issue the same scam alert:
- North Charleston Police Department
- Beaufort Police Department
- City of Charleston Police
- Bluffton Police Department
- Mount Pleasant Police Department
“We do not sell Department t-shirts nor would we request money via phone,” said BPD officials via Facebook.
—
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents not to fall victim to a recent text scam.
According to CCSO, a scammer is texting people about buying CCSO t-shirts.
They urge people not to respond or click the link.
A similar scam alert was issued by the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District in May.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0