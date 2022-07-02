ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scam alert: CCSO warns of texts selling department t-shirts

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The following law enforcment agenies issue the same scam alert:

  • North Charleston Police Department
  • Beaufort Police Department
  • City of Charleston Police
  • Bluffton Police Department
  • Mount Pleasant Police Department

“We do not sell Department t-shirts nor would we request money via phone,” said BPD officials via Facebook.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents not to fall victim to a recent text scam.

According to CCSO, a scammer is texting people about buying CCSO t-shirts.

They urge people not to respond or click the link.

A similar scam alert was issued by the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District in May.

