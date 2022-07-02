ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting of 15 Year-old in Carson Possibly Gang-Related

By City News Service
 3 days ago
CARSON (CNS) - Sheriff's homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff's Station found the victim with a  gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim, who deputies say was approximately 15 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene and there is no suspect information.

There is no additional information was available.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

