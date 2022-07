Alex Morgan and the San Diego Wave will try to stay undefeated at home when they host the Washington Spirit in a Sunday NWSL showdown on Paramount+. San Diego enters Sunday's match in first place on the NWSL table and coming off of a 3-0 win over Gotham FC. Meanwhile, the Spirit sit in seventh in the standings and are still in search of their second win of the 2022 campaign after drawing in three of their last five matches, including a 2-2 final against Racing Louisville. The Wave are expected to be dominant this weekend, but could the Spirit pull off an unexpected upset? You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO