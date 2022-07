The Wareham Gatemen and Bourne Braves remain unable to break their 2022 stalemate against each other. In the third matchup of the season, the two teams tied yet again. Moreover, the matchup ended 2-2, the same score as the previous two games the teams played against each other. Manager Harvey Shapiro has been unable to pick up a win, or fall to his former team.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO