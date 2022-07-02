ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Visitation, memorial services set for Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

By Leonard Hall
WSFA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Final arrangements have been announced for Lee County Coroner William “Bill” Harris. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home,...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Montgomery woman speaks out after her home was shot into

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman says she is grateful to be alive after her home was sprayed with gunfire overnight. It’s the latest in a series of gun-related crimes in Montgomery, which in recent weeks have claimed three lives. Angela Barnes has lived along Millard Fuller Drive...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Construction Wrapping Up in Roanoke, Alabama

2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
WTVM

Section of 11th St. in Columbus to close for approximately 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A section of 11th Street in Columbus is closing to both east and westbound traffic for approximately two months. Beginning Monday, July 11, the section of 11th Street between 7th Ave. and 10th Ave. will be closed completely for two months. A detour route will be provided along 10th Avenue, 13th Street and 6th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Lee County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
WTVM

2nd annual Freedom Celebration held in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The second annual Freedom Celebration, hosted by First Baptist Church, was held in Smiths Station Sunday evening for the community to come together and celebrate the 4th of July. Residents enjoyed a night of games, foods and fireworks. Attendees said it was nice to spend...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WSFA

2 dead after 2 separate Sunday Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Sunday. According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon regarding a medical call. There, they found the victim, later identified as 67-year-old Rufus McCants, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
fox40jackson.com

Georgia deputy helps mom save twin 2-year-olds from pool accident

Deputy Greg Countryman Jr. of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is being praised for recent off-duty heroics after he saved twin 2-year-old children who nearly drowned. The 22-year-old Georgia officer was on his way home after work on May 16 when he heard a report that a child had just been pulled out of a residential swimming pool. He immediately responded, only to find two small children laying unconscious next to the pool.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroners#Memorial Services#The Lee#The Spencer Cancer Center
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for missing elderly man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The family of Harold McBride and the Columbus of Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating the missing elderly man. McBride, 79, was last seen on Cusseta Road in Columbus, Georgia, between 6 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday. McBride was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, a white flannel […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City Independence Day Road Closures

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting their Independence Day Fireworks Show at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Admission is free and gates open at 5p.m. Show goers can enjoy the tonight’s fireworks from either side of the river. Anyone planning to attend tonight’s firework show from the...
PHENIX CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTVM

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. Bryan said she was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Authorities said the crash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man, 45, latest Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 45-year-old man has been identified as the capital city’s latest homicide victim. According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, the victim has been identified as Alfredo Pantaleon. Williams said officers were called to the 3300 block of Harris Street around 8:30 a.m. after a report that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery family judge nominee facing ballot controversy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After allegations of child abuse by the Democratic nominee for a Montgomery family court judge surfaced, the Alabama Democratic Party has finally responded to the candidate and a group of lawyers who are concerned about more than the alleged abuse. The allegations surround family law attorney...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Jail exceeding maximum capacity per Sheriff Greg Countryman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman released a statement on Sunday in regard to the Muscogee County Jail exceeding maximum capacity. As of the 1st of July, the Muscogee County Jail inmate population increased to 1,076. The maximum bed capacity is 1,069. Sheriff Countryman says this is due to inmates who have been sentenced to prison, but have not yet transferred to State custody.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WSFA

2 dead, 7 injured in 7 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police. According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Young Farm...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy