Brentwood, TN

Tennessee baseball picks up commitment from Alabama transfer

By Reece Van Haaften
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alabama third baseman Zane Denton announced on his Instagram that he’s transferring to Tennessee.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native entered the transfer portal back in mid-June.

Denton started every game for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons. During the 2022 season, Denton hit .263 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.

Denton’s best year with Alabama came in 2021 when he earned All-SEC Defensive Team and Newcomer All-SEC Team honors.

Denton announced his decision with the caption “I’m coming home.”

wnky.com

South Warren’s Conyer Commits to Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – South Warren Defensive Back/Wide Receiver Cristian Conyer announced where is he committing to school. Blue or orange? UK or Tennessee?. His decision seemed like a piece of cake, literally. To celebrate his mother’s birthday, he sliced into a cake with an orange core, leaving the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
SportsGrid

2022 Tennessee Volunteers Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

All Josh Heupel did in Year 1 was lead an offensive revolution in Knoxville. Thanks to the coach’s high-powered offensive system, Tennessee improved from 21.5 points per game in 2020 to 39.3 a year ago. Hendon Hooker emerged as a star at quarterback after throwing for 21 touchdowns and adding another five with his legs. He returns along with his top target in wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who went for 1,081 yards and 12 scores. The other side of the ball must improve after ranking 90th in scoring defense.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: 10-year-old sinks game-winning buzzer-beater during tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 10-year-old boy hit a buzzer-beater during a basketball tournament in Knoxville over the weekend. Stuart Stewart made the game-winning three-point shot to send his team, the NET Ballerz, to the final four at the U.S. Amature National Championships. The NET Ballerz were coached by former ETSU guard Dimeco Childress.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvtm13.com

Tutwiler Hall imploded at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama is imploding Julia Tutwiler Hall, a 13-story dormitory that has housed more than 50,000 women since its opening in 1968. Watch the Fourth of July implosion above. Birmingham-based D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company and Dykon Explosive Demolition Corporation from Bixby, Oklahoma were hired...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
HBCU Legends

HBCU Players Win USFL Championship Rings

HBCU players win USFL Championship rings with the Birmingham Stallions. Former Tuskegee wide receiver Peyton Ramzy and NCCU cornerback Bryan Mills were inactive for the championship game against the Philadelphia Stars but will receive their share of the title with Birmingham. The Philadelphia Stars had Jackson State star defensive lineman...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Albany Herald

RONDA RICH: Finding Timothy James in Franklin, Tenn.

It had been a long day. Not a particularly tiring or stressful one. It was the kind of day where so much happened so quickly that, later you ask, “Did that happen yesterday? Or before?”. We were in Nashville for the fourth time in weeks. This time, though, rather...
FRANKLIN, TN
WBIR

New Tennessee law prohibits race-based hair discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee prevents employers from discriminating against someone's ethnic hairstyle. Tennessee is among the latest states to pass the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. Some people in Knoxville say the change is long overdue. Vivian Hartsell has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Chick-fil-A honors Morristown woman and loyal fan

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE)– If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you may have seen a post that has touched the heart of many people. Beth Ann Smith wrote about her grandmother, who passed away recently. She wrote about her grandmother’s favorite part of the summer was when she could get a peach milkshake from Chick-fil-A. Smith […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004

A look at unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. 17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. Eastbound I-40 in Cocke County reopens after tractor-trailer …. Newport man’s eBay account frozen after sending scammer …. New Tennessee law expands criminal asset forfeiture. Endangered lion cub born...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns tonight!

After a hiatus due to COVID, the Festival on the Fourth returns to downtown Knoxville tonight. City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns …. Cause of restaurant fire in Townsend under investigation. East Tennessee celebrates July 4th. Deadline to register for voting is July 5. July 4th at the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

