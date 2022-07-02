ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats have raised $80 million within a week after the fall of Roe v. Wade: report

By Sarah Al-Arshani
 3 days ago

Participants hold signs during the Women's March at the US Supreme Court.

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March Inc

  • Democrats have raised $80 million since Roe v. Wade was overturned last week, the Associated Press reported.
  • Most of the donations were going to national campaigns and causes instead of state-level races, party officials told the AP.
  • A quarter of the funds were collected by the platform ActBlue within the first day of the Supreme Court decision.

Democrats raised $80 million in the week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Associated Press reported.

The fundraising comes ahead of the midterm elections, but party officials told the AP that most of the donations were going towards national campaigns and causes instead of state-level races. Now that the 1973 landmark decision making abortion legal in the US has been overturned , it's up to individual states to create their own legislation around abortion.

"We can no longer afford Democrats' systemic neglect of down-ballot races — not when Republicans are eager to intrude on our health care decisions, bedrooms, and marriages," Gabrielle Chew, a spokesperson for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee told the AP. "This should be a wake-up call."

ActBlue, the Democrats' online fundraising platform which recorded the donations, noted that a quarter of the funds were collected within the first day after the Supreme Court's ruling.

Multiple conservative states already have laws in place to prohibit abortion now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. According to the AP, Republicans tend to raise more funds than Democrats in state and local level races, a discrepancy that could work against Democrats come November.

"When Democrats (spend) 1-to-1 with Republicans in legislative races, we win them," Greg Goddard, a Florida Democrat who raises money for national and state campaigns told the AP. "But when it's 3-to-1, or 4-to-1, we get clobbered."

ActBlue did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Viva Satire!
3d ago

In November and vote out Republicans from Congress and State Senates, who endorse violating the Liberty and Freedom of pregnant American women, to do as they wish with their own bodies, under the 14th Amendment Rights to equal protection and due process under the Law.

Reply(1)
3
#Democrats#The Us Supreme Court#Republicans#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Charity#The Women S March#The Associated Press#The Supreme Court
