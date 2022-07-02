Where Will Mohamed Salah Finish On Liverpool's All-Time Top Goalscorer List? Can He Beat Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler Or Steven Gerrard?

Mohamed Salah, yesterday, signed a new contract with Liverpool which will see the Egyptian stay until 2025 at least. The Egyptian currently sits in 9th place in the club's all-time top scorer list with 156 goals.

Ian Rush is Liverpool's greatest goalscorer in history with 346 goals, which is yet to be matched. Many players have attempted to score as many as the Welsh star but have come way up to short.

From Roger Hunt to Steven Gerrard, the record Ian Rush has set has been unreachable for the best of players in the club's history.

The Egyptian King has played 254 matches so far for The Reds and has 156 goals to his name, 190 behind Rush. Although that seems an unreachable target, Mo Salah will still have other players' totals in his sight.

How many goals will Mohamed Salah finish on? With at least 3/4 years left with his new Liverpool contract, the forward should be aiming for the number 3 spot in the chart.

Gordon Hodgson, who is currently in third place, has 241 goals. This seems like a reasonable target for Salah, who is a player capable of getting 40 goals a season.

Liverpool's right-winger has fought for the Premier League golden boot on a regular occasion since arriving in England. The consistent numbers he has put up are nothing less than incredible and he is looking to continue it into the coming years.

One thing is for certain, Mo Salah will certainly finish above legends Michael Owen, Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler,all-time and Steven Gerrard, which is sensational in itself, however, if he finishes higher up that is up for discussion.

