Where Will Mohamed Salah Finish On Liverpool's All-Time Top Goalscorer List? Can He Beat Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler Or Steven Gerrard?

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

Mohamed Salah, yesterday, signed a new contract with Liverpool which will see the Egyptian stay until 2025 at least. The Egyptian currently sits in 9th place in the club's all-time top scorer list with 156 goals.

Ian Rush is Liverpool's greatest goalscorer in history with 346 goals, which is yet to be matched. Many players have attempted to score as many as the Welsh star but have come way up to short.

From Roger Hunt to Steven Gerrard, the record Ian Rush has set has been unreachable for the best of players in the club's history.

The Egyptian King has played 254 matches so far for The Reds and has 156 goals to his name, 190 behind Rush. Although that seems an unreachable target, Mo Salah will still have other players' totals in his sight.

How many goals will Mohamed Salah finish on? With at least 3/4 years left with his new Liverpool contract, the forward should be aiming for the number 3 spot in the chart.

Gordon Hodgson, who is currently in third place, has 241 goals. This seems like a reasonable target for Salah, who is a player capable of getting 40 goals a season.

Liverpool's right-winger has fought for the Premier League golden boot on a regular occasion since arriving in England. The consistent numbers he has put up are nothing less than incredible and he is looking to continue it into the coming years.

One thing is for certain, Mo Salah will certainly finish above legends Michael Owen, Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler,all-time and Steven Gerrard, which is sensational in itself, however, if he finishes higher up that is up for discussion.

Here We Go: Manchester United busy as Ronaldo asks out, Barcelona not giving up on Lewandowski, more

There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes. Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.
Liverpool impressed by Mo Salah volunteering to mentor 19-year-old

Mo Salah finally signed a new Liverpool contract last week. The Egypt international, who would have been a free agent next summer, has now committed the next three years to the Reds – scuppering any hopes the likes of Barcelona would have had of signing the 30-year-old. Speaking to...
'He's Had Us Waiting A While Hasn't He!' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Delighted By Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been discussing what Mohamed Salah's contract extension means for Liverpool. The 28-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his own deal at Liverpool, was speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after returning to pre-season training on Monday. On a personal level, Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted how pleased he is for the...
