Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2022/23
As Liverpool prepare for the 2022/23 season, there have been some changes to the first-team squad numbers at Anfield.
As Liverpool prepare for the 2022/23 season, there have been some changes to the first-team squad numbers at Anfield.
The Reds have seen Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino move on but Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay have been added to the squad.
Here are the latest squad numbers that Liverpool will head into the season with.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking News: Mohamed Salah Extends Contract At Liverpool
- Article 'It's A Happy Day' - Mohamed Salah On Signing A New Contract With Liverpool
- Report: Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract Details Revealed
- Brazilian Legendary Duo Cafu And Roberto Carlos Claim Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Tottenham's Heung-Min Son Are League's Best
- Liverpool Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga joins Macclesfield on Season-long Loan
- 'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If This Guy Is Just As Effective' - Pundit On Comparison Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |
Comments / 0