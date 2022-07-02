Miami's Nick Fortes behind the plate on Saturday

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Vogt for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Heim will catch for right-hander Spencer Howard on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Austin Voth and Baltimore. Meibrys Viloria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.3...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hager is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Hager for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ryan Pepiot and the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Tapia for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Donnie Walton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Choi will move to the bench on Tuesday with Taylor Walls starting at second base. Walls will bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Walls for...
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Alex Verdugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 13.1 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Pinto will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pinto for 5.8 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and Texas. Ryan Mountcastle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Walls will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Ji-Man Choi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Walls for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 6.5 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Mountcastle will move to the bench on Tuesday with Robinson Chirinos catching for right-hander Austin Voth. Chirinos will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and Texas. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 8.7...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Josh Winder on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the Twins. Ryan Jeffers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.9 FanDuel...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moreno is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Moreno for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
