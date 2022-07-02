ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: Chief Pete Arredondo officially resigns from Uvalde City Council

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHwQe_0gTC75Gm00

UVALDE, Texas — Pete Arredondo, the police chief for the Texas school district where a mass shooter killed 19 students and two teachers in May, resigned his post on the Uvalde City Council.

Arredondo was sworn in as a councilman in a private ceremony the week after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, KSAT-TV reported. He skipped the first two city council meetings.

Update 5:57 p.m. EDT July 2: City of Uvalde officials said they received confirmation from Arredondo on Saturday afternoon that he had resigned, and said his action was “the right thing to do.”

“While it is the right thing to do, no one from the city has seen a letter or any other documentation of his resignation, or spoken with him,” Uvalde officials said in a statement after the Uvalde Leader-News quoted Arredondo saying he would step down.

The city received a signed letter from Arredondo confirming his resignation hours later, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Original report: “After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3,” Arredondo told the Uvalde Leader-News on Friday. “The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde.”

Arredondo, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief, was elected to the District 3 council position on May 7 and was sworn into the role on May 31, the newspaper reported.

Arredondo has been on administrative leave from the school district since June 22. He has declined repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press. His attorney, George Hyde, did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Saturday.

The city council had the option of considering Arredondo’s seat vacated if he missed three consecutive meetings. His absence Thursday was his third, but since one of the meetings was an emergency council meeting on June 7 it did not count, KSAT reported.

Law enforcement has been widely criticized for the response in Uvalde. Eighty minutes elapsed between the first 911 call and police confronting the 18-year-old shooter, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The Uvalde City Council originally denied a leave of absence to Arredondo, KHOU-TV reported.

Arredondo testified on June 21 in a closed session to a Texas House committee seeking answers to what happened during the mass shooting at the elementary school, CNN reported.

Arredondo told the Texas Tribune that he did not believe he was in charge of the law enforcement response at the school. He added that he assumed someone else had taken control and did not have his police and campus radios, the AP reported. Arredondo said that he used his cellphone to call for tactical gear, a sniper and the classroom keys.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw added that the police response was “an abject failure.”

During a Texas Senate hearing, McCraw testified that Arredondo made “terrible decisions” as the on-site commander at the school on the day of the shooting, The Associated Press reported.

Photos: Texas school shooting victims remembered at Uvalde vigil Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#School Shooting#Texas House#Police#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Uvalde City Council
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy