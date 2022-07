Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels. Berti is on the bench for a second straight day amid a 2-for-23 rut at the plate. Joey Wendle is replacing Luke Williams on second base and batting leadoff. Miguel Rojas is hitting seventh after leading off Monday.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO