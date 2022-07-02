ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Effects of different inspiratory muscle warm-up loads on mechanical, physiological and muscle oxygenation responses during high-intensity running and recovery

By Anita B. Marostegan
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspiratory muscle warm-up (IMW) has been used as a resource to enhance exercises and sports performance. However, there is a lack of studies in the literature addressing the effects of different IMW loads (especially in combination with a shorter and applicable protocol) on high-intensity running and recovery phase. Thus, this study...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

How To Build Muscle WITHOUT Lifting Heavier (5 Science-Based Hacks)

Learn how to build muscle without lifting heavier with these great tips from Jeremy Ethier. “When it comes to how to build muscle, we all know the importance of progressive overload. However, what most of us fail to realize is that the progressive overload principle isn’t limited to just adding more weight to an exercise. By definition it simply means doing more than you’ve done before, which places greater tension on your muscles overtime and causes them to grow. And there are a variety of ways to accomplish this without the need to add on more weight (i.e. you’ll be able to progressive overload at home). In this video, I’ll show you how to build muscle without heavy weights, so you can continue maximizing growth without lifting heavier.”
WORKOUTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A next-generation sequencing study on mechanisms by which restraint and social instability stresses of male mice alter offspring anxiety-like behavior

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87060-x, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Full information on the statistical tests that were carried out, and sample sizes, were not included. Therefore, in the Methods section, under the "Data analysis" subheading,. "In this study, we analyzed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Box C/D snoRNA SNORD89 influences the occurrence and development of endometrial cancer through 2'-O-methylation modification of Bim

The small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) is a type of small non-coding RNA widely distributed in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells, promoting cancer development. The aim of this study was to assess box C/D snoRNA 89 (SNORD89) dysregulations in endometrial cancer. According to the TCGA database as well as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), higher SNORD89 expression is found in endometrial cancer tissues. In addition, the SNORD89 expression level was higher in endometrial carcinoma with lymph node metastasis than in endometrial carcinoma without lymph node metastasis. By interacting with the conservative chaperone protein methylase fibrillarin (Fbl), SNORD89 inhibits the translation process of the Bim gene, leading to a decrease in Bim protein. Cancer-promoting effect of SNORD89 can be reversed by Fbl knockdown or Bim overexpressing. What's more, ASO-mediated silencing of SNORD89 could inhibit endometrial cancer cell proliferation and migration ability. Taken together, SNORD89 can modify Bim through 2"²-O-methylation and affect downstream signaling pathways to promote endometrial cancer occurrence and development. The role of methylation modification in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer provides a new understanding and SNORD89 may be a new diagnostic and therapeutic target for endometrial cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Finger Movement Recognition via High-Density Electromyography of Intrinsic and Extrinsic Hand Muscles

Surface electromyography (sEMG) is commonly used to observe the motor neuronal activity within muscle fibers. However, decoding dexterous body movements from sEMG signals is still quite challenging. In this paper, we present a high-density sEMG (HD-sEMG) signal database that comprises simultaneously recorded sEMG signals of intrinsic and extrinsic hand muscles. Specifically, twenty able-bodied participants performed 12 finger movements under two paces and three arm postures. HD-sEMG signals were recorded with a 64-channel high-density grid placed on the back of hand and an 8-channel armband around the forearm. Also, a data-glove was used to record the finger joint angles. Synchronisation and reproducibility of the data collection from the HD-sEMG and glove sensors were ensured. The collected data samples were further employed for automated recognition of dexterous finger movements. The introduced dataset offers a new perspective to study the synergy between the intrinsic and extrinsic hand muscles during dynamic finger movements. As this dataset was collected from multiple participants, it also provides a resource for exploring generalized models for finger movement decoding.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygenation#Anaerobic Exercise#Aerobic Exercise#Exercise Intensity#Imw
Nature.com

Preoperative prediction of the pathological stage of advanced gastric cancer by F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography

In recent years, the usefulness of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for resectable advanced gastric cancer, particularly stage III, has been reported. Preoperative staging is mainly determined by computed tomography (CT), and the usefulness of 18F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography/CT (FDG-PET/CT) for gastric cancer has been limited in usefulness. The study aimed to evaluate the usefulness of FDG-PET/CT in preoperative diagnosis of advanced gastric cancer. We retrospectively enrolled 113 patients with gastric cancer who underwent preoperative FDG-PET/CT. All patients underwent gastrectomy with lymph-node dissection. The maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax) of the primary tumor (T-SUVmax) and lymph nodes (N-SUVmax) were measured for all patients. The cutoff values of T-SUVmax for pathological T3/4 from receiver operating characteristic analysis were 8.28 for differentiated and 4.32 for undifferentiated types. The T-SUVmax and N-SUVmax cutoff values for pathological lymph-node metastasis were 4.32 and 1.82, respectively. Multivariate analysis showed that T-SUVmax for differentiated types was a significant predictor of pathological T3/4, and N-SUVmax was a significant predictor of lymph-node metastasis. In conclusion, the SUVmax of FDG-PET/CT was a useful predictor of pathological T3/4 and lymph-node metastasis in gastric cancer. The diagnosis by preoperative FDG-PET/CT is promising to contribute a more accurate staging of gastric cancer than by CT scan alone.
CANCER
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An exercise-induced metabolite alters feeding

Exercise is well known to have a wide range of positive effects on human health. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying many of these benefits are unclear. A new paper published in Nature has now identified an exercise-induced metabolite that could contribute to some of the beneficial effects of exercise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Country
Brazil
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Tirzepatide highly effective for weight loss

Tirzepatide is a novel glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist. A previous phase II study in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) suggested that tirzepatide could induce clinically significant weight loss (â‰¥5"‰kg). Now, the SURMOUNT-1 study, a phase III double-blind randomised control trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine, has examined the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide for weight loss in people without diabetes mellitus.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Validity and responsiveness of the Standing and Walking Assessment Tool for sub-acute traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. The Standing and Walking Assessment Tool (SWAT) combines stages of standing and walking recovery (SWAT stages) with established measures (Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 10-m walk test (10MWT), 6-min walk test (6MWT), and modified Timed Up-and-Go (mTUG)). We evaluated the SWAT's validity (known-groups and convergent) and responsiveness among inpatients with sub-acute, traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI).
VANCOUVER, CA
Nature.com

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Long-term nutritional trends in the Finnish population estimated from a large laboratory database from 1987 to 2020

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09131-x, published online 23 March 2022. Pertti Lauri LÃ¤hteenmÃ¤ki was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. "T.T. and E.A. designed the study, M.S. retrieved the data, T.P. performed statistical analysis,...
FINLAND
Nature.com

Author Correction: Serum calprotectin: a potential biomarker to diagnose chronic prosthetic joint infection after total hip or knee arthroplasty

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09724-6, published online 06 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section,. "Serum CP was measured with an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (BÃœHLMANN Laboratories AG, SchÃ¶nenbuch, Switzerland) on a Cobas c502 clinic chemistry analyser (Roche Diagnostics...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Revisiting doubt in neuroimaging research

A 2022 paper reported a caveat about brain"“behavior relationships emerging from neuroimaging data, which then unintentionally cast an entire field and a neuroscientific method into doubt"¦ again. In 2017, Nature Neuroscience published an editorial1 addressing the concerns of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) research after a paper suggested...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lab retreats for stepping away and moving closer

A blend of science, food and fun can empower well-being and new connections. "We use the time for fun, team-building and independent goal-setting," says Beth Shapiro about the annual retreat she co-organizes at a University of California reserve near campus. Shapiro is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator in the University of California Santa Cruz's Department of Ecology and Evolution. The retreat is for the UCSC Paleogenomics Lab, a year-round collaboration between her lab; Rachel Meyer's group, also in ecology and evolution; and the lab of biomolecular engineer Ed Green from UCSC's Baskin School of Engineering.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Proprioceptive manipulations in orthograde posture modulate postural control in low back pain patients: a pilot study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10701-2, published online 27 April 2022. The Competing interests section in the original version of this Article was incorrect. "The authors declare no competing interests." "Both N.B. and A.R-G. declare no potential conflict of interest. M.O. has ties with Innovative Technology exploiting his patent regarding the...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Gut metabolite mediates nerve repair

Environmental factors — such as exercise and environmental enrichment — have been shown to enhance the regenerative potential of sensory neurons following injury. Here, Serger et al. show that intermittent fasting promotes axonal regeneration following sciatic nerve crush (SNC) in mice. This effect relied on production of the microbial metabolite indole-3-propionic acid (IPA) by gut Gram-positive Clostridium sporogenes. Treating mice with IPA after SNC promoted axonal regeneration, epidermal innervation and sensory neurological recovery, through the recruitment of neutrophils to the dorsal root ganglion.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy