ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Grab OtterBox Elevation Tumblers Starting at $15

By Adrian Marlow
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you want to keep your coffee hot, your water cold or anything in between, investing in a tumbler is a good idea. OtterBox tumblers are made from stainless steel, making them a durable option whether you're taking your favorite beverage to work or you're hiking the great outdoors....

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

All the Best Fourth of July Mattress Deals You Need to Shop Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to save on a new mattress, I have exciting news for you: Mattress brands and big retailers are giving us more to celebrate this 4th of July with tons of amazing mattress deals (many of which are already live!). We all know the importance of a great night’s sleep. But, since it’s highly dependent on the comfort and support of your bed, this makes finding a top-quality mattress (for the right price, of course) a necessity. Whether you know what you want (from foam to hybrid, latex to organic, or even a smart mattress) or you’re looking to explore your options, you’re guaranteed to find a great mattress for way less. To get started, check out our guide to the best editor-tested mattresses, then hit the list of deals below. Tip: Make the most of your investment by also grabbing a mattress protector!
SHOPPING
CNET

Upgrade Your Running Shoes for Less With This Limited-Time Sale at Woot

Wearing shoes is a necessity for both our personal style and the safety of our feet while out and about. Since shoes are both fashionable and functional, everyone should own at least a few pairs, especially sneakers. With prices as low as $41, this shoe sale at Woot is a great opportunity to replace your worn out running, basketball or training shoes if you need them.
SHOPPING
CNET

21 Unmissable Fourth of July Home Sales You Need to Check Out

There are hundreds of Fourth of July sales to shop today and thousands of deals to sift through in order to find what you're after. But there's no need to ditch your friends and family to look for deals: We've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best sales available, so you know exactly where to find the best bargains. A lot of these Fourth of July home sales will end tonight or over the next few days, whereas others will continue into next week and become Prime Day deals. Below, you'll find all the best Fourth of July home sales from a variety of retailers including Best Buy, Walmart and more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otterbox#Elevation#Design
CNET

Amazon's Echo Show 8 Smart Display Hits New All-Time Low Ahead of Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's lineup of Echo Show smart displays add a touchscreen to the voice-controlled Alexa experience, and that visual approach to smart home assistance makes for a much better experience when you're asking for a weather forecast or a recipe to follow along with, or if you want to place a quick video call to a loved one or a co-worker. If you've been looking to add one to your smart home setup, then your timing couldn't be better -- Amazon's Prime Day sale is just days away, and early smart home specials include deals on Echo devices, several of which are available right now at their lowest prices ever.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Oliver Launching Cooking Channel on Amazon's Freevee, Global Deals Struck for 'The...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Jam to Your Favorite Songs With 3 Months of Apple Music for Free

Who doesn't love good music to rock out to while you're relaxing or completing a task? If you've tried a ton of music subscriptions and you're ready to switch to something new, then this deal from Groupon will score you a three-month Apple Music subscription for free. This deal works for both individual and family plans, and you'll get access to 90 million songs with no commitment when you sign up.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Just Quietly Put Tons of Apple AirPods on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

For some travelers, a good pair of earbuds is just as important as high-quality luggage. Whether you're headed on vacation or commuting to the office, you'll want a set of headphones or earbuds that will play your music, podcasts, and videos with the best sound quality. That's why Apple AirPods are in such high demand. But, as fans know, the popular wireless earbuds are quite pricey. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means you can score AirPods at an impressive discount.
ELECTRONICS
Harper's Bazaar

The Best Makeup on Amazon Worth Adding to Cart

It's no surprise that many shoppers find themselves flocking to Amazon to snag some of the top beauty deals available on the Internet during Prime Day, but what you may not know is that the retailer maintains a well-curated stable of makeup selects year-round. We spotted cult-favorite brow pencils and gels from Anastasia Beverly Hills, expert-worthy eye shadows and highlighters from Kevyn Aucoin, and more, as there's a wide range of products available to shop now and round out your summer beauty looks.
MAKEUP
CNET

Best Rooftop Tent for 2022

If you love to camp, odds are that you know the risks. For all the fun you'll have, there's always a chance of wild animals invading your tent while you're (hopefully) not around, or bad weather leaving your tent sitting in a puddle. Any of these hazards could severely impact the quality of your trip and the condition of your property.
AMAZON
CNET

These 7 Early Prime Day Deals Are Better Than Today's Fourth of July Sales

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and today we have a bunch of big Fourth of July sales that you can take advantage of as well. With early Prime Day deals in full swing, we rounded up a few of the best Prime Day deals you can buy right now that are actually better than the deals that will be expiring at midnight tonight when the Fourth of July is over. The CNET Deals team is looking through all the major Fourth of July deals that are available and will continue to bring you all the best ones you should consider.
SHOPPING
BobVila

The Best 4th of July Furniture Sales 2022 at Wayfair, Target, and More

In celebration of the biggest event of summer, retailers including Amazon and Wayfair have dropped major discounts on furniture for you to revamp the home from the inside out. The best 4th of July furniture sales include a rustic-chic queen panel bed from Ashley Furniture for $150 off, a dreamy midcentury velvet sofa from Lowe’s for $470 off, and an acacia wood dining table from Overstock for just $313.50.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Best Outdoor Workouts to Add to Your Routine This Summer

I'm the first to say I love the gym. But sometimes getting outside to take in nature and feel the sun on your skin trumps a stuffy and usually overpacked gym. I always found it tough to split my time between structured workouts and my favorite outdoor activities, until I realized that those outdoor activities were actually adding to my fitness, not taking away from it. Doing a CrossFit workout and going mountain biking in the same day never ends well for my legs, anyway.
WORKOUTS
CNET

Amazon Smart Plug Falls to Just $13 as an Early Prime Day Deal

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Want to automate your home without having to buy all new smart home devices? Try out the Amazon smart plug, a simple solution to turning lights, fans and appliances on or off automatically or remotely. You can pair the smart plug with Alexa to add voice control. Just say "Alexa, turn on the fan" and it will be done. Same thing goes for coffee makers, electric kettles, humidifiers, lamps and holiday lighting. While smart plugs are usually $25 each, you can get one (or many) for just $13 with free Prime shipping. This deal is a part of Amazon's limited-time deals on home devices and only lasts for the next eight days.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Garden and Seed Delivery Services for 2022

Summer is here and it's time to uncover the flower beds and get your seed and bulbs planted. The time to do that is now: The general idea is to get those little seeds and bulbs in the ground as soon as your region has had its last frost. If you're wondering where on the web to get the goods for your garden, including vegetable and flower seeds, bulbs, cuttings and plantlings, there are some excellent online plant markets and garden subscription services that make prepping your garden a snap(dragon).
GARDENING
CNET

Buying Groceries Online vs. In-Store: We Find Out Which Is Cheaper

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As inflation costs you more each month for many everyday essentials, you may be wondering how to save money while shopping for food. We now have a handful of convenient options for buying groceries online but, there are delivery fees, tipping and even membership fees to consider. So I've done some math to see if buying groceries online is cheaper or more expensive than buying them in the store.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TechRadar

The best 4th of July Apple deals: save up to $250 on MacBooks, AirPods, and iPads

The 4th of July sales aren't just about cheap grills and patio furniture you know - they're also a fantastic time to pick up Apple deals. Best Buy and Amazon in particular are offering some of the lowest prices yet on a range of the latest iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and Air Pods today - all of which we've rounded up just down below.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy