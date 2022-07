Happy Independence Day! We see another round of warm, sunny and dry weather today over the entire state, so we are not able to declare our independence from flash drought just yet! However, we are looking at the potential for some showers tomorrow, and a good chunk of the rest of the week looks unsettled. Overnight tonight, a frontal system starts to work into far north and NW Ohio, tracking southeast through tomorrow. This will bring rain potential from after midnight tonight through sunrise Wednesday morning of .25″-1″ and coverage at 80%. The balance of Wednesday turns out partly sunny and dry again.

