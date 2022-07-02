ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, St. Francois by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-02 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will provide relief to a very few.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Flagler County in northeastern Florida South central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Coast, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Bunnell and Espanola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Gregory; Haakon; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lake; Lyman; McCook; Mellette; Miner; Potter; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GREGORY HAAKON HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HUTCHINSON HYDE JACKSON JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LAKE LYMAN MCCOOK MELLETTE MINER POTTER SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit with a small earthquake Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.0 earthquake was reported about 27.3 miles west of Union City, and 27.6 miles south of Sikeston. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Wayne County, Mo. man injured in motorcycle crash

A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott shares what you can do to have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday weekend. New Cave-in-Rock Ferry contract approved. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:30 AM...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash in Bollinger County, Mo.

Crews responded to a fire involving a home, garage and side-by-side in Gordonville, Mo. Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station. A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Shooting in Sikeston leaves one person...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

One hurt in Sunday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night in Washington County. According to patrol reports, Robert C. Akers, 26, of Belleview, was traveling westbound on Route C west of Drew Road at 11:53 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Focus he was driving skidded, traveled off the right road edge, struck two trees and ejected the driver. The vehicle then returned to the roadway and traveled off the left side of the road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night, July 4. The crash happened at 10:09 p.m. on Missouri Highway 34, just 8 miles west of Jackson. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jim...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park Recognized

(Lesterville) Missouri’s Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park has been named the best state park in the country for R-V-ing and camping. The southeast Missouri park was nominated in May for U-S-A Today’s 10-Best Readers’ Choice Awards. K-F-V-S/T-V reports the park north of Lesterville and west of Fredericktown...
LESTERVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
KFVS12

Driver killed in fiery crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, July 2. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Missing Bollinger Co. woman found safe

Officials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Couple charged with murder in Cape Girardeau Co. A couple in Cape Girardeau County were charged with the murder of Jessi Wilfong, who went missing in late May. Major Case Squad activated for missing Bollinger Co....
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Gordonville firefighters respond to garage, house, side-by-side on fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire in Gordonville involving a house, garage and side-by-side. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District’s Facebook post, their department and mutual aid were dispatched to the 3000 block of State Highway PP around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 for a report of a side-by-side on fire next to a home.

