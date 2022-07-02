ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Joins Grammy Recording Academy

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Outside of being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac , fan-favorite Candiace Dillard has been making major moves in the music world. The talented singer has allowed cameras to follow her journey as she embarks on a solo career in R&B. She’s released an album Deep Space, singles, and several music videos. Now, she’ll be able to contribute even more as a member of the Recording Academy.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Candiace Dillard announces she’s part of the Recording Academy

Dillard announced in an Instagram post, captioning the photo: “SO humbled and HONORED to have completed the process and be invited to join the @recordingacademy (yes, the Grammys but SO much more). This is a wonderfully full-circle moment for me and I cannot wait to get down and dirty keeping ART alive locally and globally. And shout out to my DC chapter! I am ready!”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pIWofN9kLxk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

Per the official website , the mission of the Recording Academy is to “recognize excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivate the well-being of the music community, and ensure that music remains an indelible part of our culture.” The four main focuses are to advocate for artists and musicians, celebrate their talents with awards, educate through mentorship of upcoming artists, and to serve through various acts of philanthropy.

There are chapters in major cities throughout the country, including Philadelphia, Atlanta, and LA. Trustees of the Academy include gospel singer Yolanda Adams, John Legend, and Bun B.

Her music has been displayed on the show and she’s criticized her co-star’s singing ability

Prior to Dillard releasing music on the show, Ashley Darby released her first single and music video “Coffee & Love” in 2018. The following year, released a ballad titled “I See You” and followed it up with a D.C. Go-Go Remix to the song. During the Season 5 reunion, Andy Cohen asked about the similarities and differences in the two women’s music

“How does it compare to ‘Coffee and Love,’ would you say?” he asked Dillard. “It does not compare,” Dillard said. “This was an actual song, with no autotune . I did not need that help.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S70JPhA8niE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

Darby was offended, noting that regardless of her use of autotune on the song, she proved she could sing live. “I performed my song a number of occasions, live without any glitches or problems,” Darby snapped back. “But the vocals, my dear? They’re trash,” Dillard shot back at her co-star. “Next question.”

Dillard performed both the ballad and the remix on the show. She performed the ballad at her wedding in season 4, and the remix during the season 5 finale.

Despite her critique of Darby, she later used autotune in her own music. She defended her decision in an episode of Watch What Happens Live . “So autotune is, people don’t know, it’s an industry standard. Everybody uses it from, like, the best singers to the ones that need a little prayer,” she said. “Some just need it more than others…People use it in a creative way,” she said. “Like T-Pain. Have you ever heard T-Pain sing?” she asked Cohen. “T-Pain is an amazing vocalist, but he used it in a creative way to get onto the stage. She [Darby] used it on the entire song.”

RELATED: ‘RHOP’ Alum Monique Samuels Claims Bravo Blacklisted Media Outlets That Sided With Her in Fight With Candiace Dillard

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How the Cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ Avoided the Dreaded Child Star Trope [Exclusive]

Being a child star doesn’t always have the best connotation, but that’s not so for the actors in Boy Meets World. In the worst cases, child stars experience hard ships off-screen in many forms. Fortunately, the cast of Boy Meets World didn’t. As Showbiz Cheat Sheet learned speaking with Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, there’s a multitude of reasons for that. Hear more about their experience on the ABC sitcom and how they avoided falling into that child star trope.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Dolly Parton’s Music Manager Made Leah Shafer’s Dream Come True – ‘I Thought My Career Was Over’ [Exclusive]

Falling in love with Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean made a seismic change in singer Leah Shafer’s life. And, in a way, that love led her to Dolly Parton. As a married mother who sang gospel, falling in love with a woman had massive repercussions. The church immediately shunned her, which also impacted her career as a popular gospel singer. Shafer divorced her husband and has been Yawn’s partner for three years.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
John Legend
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Adele Says the ‘Guilt’ She Felt After Canceling Vegas Residency Was ‘Brutal’

Following the release of her album 30, Adele was supposed to hold a concert residency in Las Vegas beginning in January. A day before the residency was set to begin, the singer took to Instagram to let fans know the residency was indefinitely postponed. In a new interview with Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4, Adele shared what it has been like since postponing the residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Grammy Recording Academy#Candiace Dillard#Recordingacademy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J & Faith Evans Take Beach Trip Together For 4th Of July

Stevie J and Faith Evans shared a relaxing beach day together over the long weekend, which they show off on social media. The posts come as the two are reportedly working on fixing their marriage, after filing for divorce, last year. Fans were quick to point out that Evans didn't...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy