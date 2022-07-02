‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Joins Grammy Recording Academy

Outside of being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac , fan-favorite Candiace Dillard has been making major moves in the music world. The talented singer has allowed cameras to follow her journey as she embarks on a solo career in R&B. She’s released an album Deep Space, singles, and several music videos. Now, she’ll be able to contribute even more as a member of the Recording Academy.

Candiace Dillard announces she’s part of the Recording Academy

Dillard announced in an Instagram post, captioning the photo: “SO humbled and HONORED to have completed the process and be invited to join the @recordingacademy (yes, the Grammys but SO much more). This is a wonderfully full-circle moment for me and I cannot wait to get down and dirty keeping ART alive locally and globally. And shout out to my DC chapter! I am ready!”

Per the official website , the mission of the Recording Academy is to “recognize excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivate the well-being of the music community, and ensure that music remains an indelible part of our culture.” The four main focuses are to advocate for artists and musicians, celebrate their talents with awards, educate through mentorship of upcoming artists, and to serve through various acts of philanthropy.

There are chapters in major cities throughout the country, including Philadelphia, Atlanta, and LA. Trustees of the Academy include gospel singer Yolanda Adams, John Legend, and Bun B.

Her music has been displayed on the show and she’s criticized her co-star’s singing ability

Prior to Dillard releasing music on the show, Ashley Darby released her first single and music video “Coffee & Love” in 2018. The following year, released a ballad titled “I See You” and followed it up with a D.C. Go-Go Remix to the song. During the Season 5 reunion, Andy Cohen asked about the similarities and differences in the two women’s music

“How does it compare to ‘Coffee and Love,’ would you say?” he asked Dillard. “It does not compare,” Dillard said. “This was an actual song, with no autotune . I did not need that help.”

Darby was offended, noting that regardless of her use of autotune on the song, she proved she could sing live. “I performed my song a number of occasions, live without any glitches or problems,” Darby snapped back. “But the vocals, my dear? They’re trash,” Dillard shot back at her co-star. “Next question.”

Dillard performed both the ballad and the remix on the show. She performed the ballad at her wedding in season 4, and the remix during the season 5 finale.

Despite her critique of Darby, she later used autotune in her own music. She defended her decision in an episode of Watch What Happens Live . “So autotune is, people don’t know, it’s an industry standard. Everybody uses it from, like, the best singers to the ones that need a little prayer,” she said. “Some just need it more than others…People use it in a creative way,” she said. “Like T-Pain. Have you ever heard T-Pain sing?” she asked Cohen. “T-Pain is an amazing vocalist, but he used it in a creative way to get onto the stage. She [Darby] used it on the entire song.”

