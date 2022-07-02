ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Drunk Driver Crashed Into Truck, Pretended She Wasn't Driving: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

A Stafford woman was drunk when she swerved into oncoming traffic multiple times and crashed into a Ford truck earlier this week, police said. Then she lied to try and get out of it, authorities added.

Melina Parman, 31, was driving south on U.S. 1 just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, when witnesses said she drifted into the other lane and in front of a tractor-trailer, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. She jerked the wheel just in time to avoid a head-on collision, but moments later, her Nissan again crossed the center line and slammed into an oncoming Ford-450, authorities said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, however, Parman was in the passenger seat of her car. She told them the driver had jumped out of the car and ran away, the Sheriff's Office said. But evidence at the scene and her injuries disproved that comment, and deputies figured out she was lying, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials charged Parman with driving under the influence, and deputies placed her in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.

