Ohio man sentenced on gun charge in officer shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a hunter has been sentenced to just under a decade in prison for illegal possession of a weapon used to shoot and seriously wound an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer investigating a deer poaching complaint in 2020.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of Ohio says 45-year-old Brian Liming of Jamestown pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to nine years and 364 days.

Clinton County prosecutors said earlier that Liming was convicted of felonious assault, evidence-tampering and misdemeanor hunting charges.

Federal prosecutors said he was sentenced to 54 months and his federal sentence will run consecutively to his local sentence.

