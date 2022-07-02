ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio man sentenced on gun charge in officer shooting

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBk0k_0gTC31si00

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a hunter has been sentenced to just under a decade in prison for illegal possession of a weapon used to shoot and seriously wound an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer investigating a deer poaching complaint in 2020.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of Ohio says 45-year-old Brian Liming of Jamestown pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to nine years and 364 days.

Ex-medical researcher loses appeal in wife’s cyanide death

Clinton County prosecutors said earlier that Liming was convicted of felonious assault, evidence-tampering and misdemeanor hunting charges.

Federal prosecutors said he was sentenced to 54 months and his federal sentence will run consecutively to his local sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Centre Daily

Woman’s assault sparks huge bar fight, leaving man with eye ‘hanging out,’ Ohio cops say

A massive bar fight sparked by a woman’s assault left two people injured, Ohio police said. Authorities are still looking for the man accused of assaulting the woman. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls about ongoing fights at a bar in Lakeview, Ohio, on July 3, authorities said in an incident report. Callers reported that a person had been “beaten by a mob” and suffered serious injuries, including “what was described as his eye hanging out.”
URBANA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Clinton County, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun found at Columbus community center prompts arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are on-site Tuesday evening at the Linden Community Center after witnesses said a person brought in a gun. Video taken by NBC4 at the scene showed several Columbus Division of Police cruisers swarming the rec center. One of the officers at the scene said the situation was contained and one […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotovalleyguardian.com

11 arrested as part of narcotics distribution ring bringing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine into central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A multi-agency law enforcement task force today announced the arrests of eight men and three women indicted by a federal grand jury here for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio. The charges include dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers executed 14 search warrants at various locations throughout Central Ohio and made the arrests between June 29 and July 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

One dead in Ohio, sheriff’s office says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Mifflin Township on Sunday night. According to a sheriff’s office tweet, the incident took place on the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue. The post was made at 10:02 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies said they are interviewing a person of interest.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fight breaks out in Chillicothe over spilled Kool-Aid

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a residence on Moccasin Road due to a fight that broke out between two adult brothers over spilled Kool-Aid. According to one of the brothers and his wife, the fight began when the other sibling became intoxicated and spilled...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland.com

North Carolina man learns Tar Heel State medical marijuana card not valid in Ohio: North Royalton Police Blotter

Drug abuse, W. 130th Street: On June 17, police observed a black Ford Fusion with a damaged tail light traveling on Royalton Road. That’s also when the officer discovered the Fusion had expired plates with its owner also having an expired Ohio driver’s license. When told the Ford had expired plates, the driver started looking through a bag.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
peakofohio.com

A large fight at IL bar leads to one arrested and one flown to a hospital with severe injuries

One person was arrested, one was flown by medical helicopter and a warrant was issued for another after a large fight ensued at an Indian Lake bar Sunday night after 11:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls reporting a large fight involving several bar patrons at Acheson's Resort in Lakeview. One report stated an individual was beaten by a mob of patrons and suffered serious injuries.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy