Tennis

Wimbledon: Alize Cornet's best shots as she beats title favourite Swiatek

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the best shots from Alize Cornet's "magic" display...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Wimbledon: Tatjana Maria to face Ons Jabeur in semi-finals

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Tatjana Maria may have reached a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon - but for her elder daughter Charlotte, the best part about the win is two more days in the SW19 creche.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Best Shots#Bbc Iplayer
Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic overcomes two-set deficit to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon order of play: Day 9 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Ons Jabeur

Britain’s Cameron Norrie faces David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur also highlight the action today at the All England Club.Norrie has a golden opportunity to reach the semi-finals of his home grand slam after impressively beating Tommy Paul in straight sets to become only the fifth British man to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.He now faces the 31-year-old Goffin, once a top-10 player, who has unexpectedly reached the last eight on his first Wimbledon appearance since 2019. The Belgian beat Frances Tiafoe in the previous round in the longest match...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in action on day 10

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal will face the toughest challenge of his Wimbledon campaign so far when he takes on American 11th seed Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. The Spanish second seed is...
TENNIS
ESPN

Wimbledon appealing fine from WTA over Russia ban

LONDON -- The All England Club is appealing a fine levied by the WTA women's professional tennis tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments in Britain because of the war in Ukraine. The Lawn Tennis Association -- the British federation for the sport -- also is expected to...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Men wearing 'Where is Peng Shuai?' T-shirts confronted by security

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Campaigners wearing T-shirts with the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" were confronted by Wimbledon security staff. The group of four men arrived at SW19 on Monday morning after queuing...
TENNIS

