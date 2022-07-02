Wimbledon: Alize Cornet's best shots as she beats title favourite Swiatek

BRIT star Cameron Norrie has BEATEN David Goffin to set up a sensational Novak Djokovic semi-final at Wimbledon. Stay up to date with all the latest from the All England Club... We're on Cloud SW1-9 Oh what a memorable day here at the All England Club as Cameron Norrie became...
It says a lot about Novak Djokovic that a two-sets-to-none hole at Wimbledon on a day he was hardly at his best likely left no one thinking the ultimate outcome was a forgone conclusion. A lot about his pre-eminence at the All England Club in recent years. A lot about...
Tatjana Maria may have reached a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon - but for her elder daughter Charlotte, the best part about the win is two more days in the SW19 creche.
WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
Britain’s Cameron Norrie faces David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur also highlight the action today at the All England Club.Norrie has a golden opportunity to reach the semi-finals of his home grand slam after impressively beating Tommy Paul in straight sets to become only the fifth British man to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.He now faces the 31-year-old Goffin, once a top-10 player, who has unexpectedly reached the last eight on his first Wimbledon appearance since 2019. The Belgian beat Frances Tiafoe in the previous round in the longest match...
Rafael Nadal will face the toughest challenge of his Wimbledon campaign so far when he takes on American 11th seed Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. The Spanish second seed is...
Jelena Ostapenko has been fined $10,000 (£8,400) for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following her fourth-round defeat to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. The Latvian, French Open champion in 2017, knocked over her chair with a water bottle after the 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points. Ostapenko, 25,...
Nick Kyrgios will attempt to reach a first Grand Slam singles quarter-final since 2015 when he opens play on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday. The 27-year-old was called a...
LONDON -- The All England Club is appealing a fine levied by the WTA women's professional tennis tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments in Britain because of the war in Ukraine. The Lawn Tennis Association -- the British federation for the sport -- also is expected to...
Campaigners wearing T-shirts with the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" were confronted by Wimbledon security staff. The group of four men arrived at SW19 on Monday morning after queuing...
