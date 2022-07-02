Wimbledon: Alize Cornet's best shots as she beats title favourite Swiatek

Britain’s Cameron Norrie faces David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur also highlight the action today at the All England Club.Norrie has a golden opportunity to reach the semi-finals of his home grand slam after impressively beating Tommy Paul in straight sets to become only the fifth British man to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.He now faces the 31-year-old Goffin, once a top-10 player, who has unexpectedly reached the last eight on his first Wimbledon appearance since 2019. The Belgian beat Frances Tiafoe in the previous round in the longest match...

