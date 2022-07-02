This week you really cared about the Supreme Court and the Jan. 6 hearings. Our top columns.

It's that time of the week when subscribers get their own USA TODAY Opinion newsletter. These are the columns, from this week, that got your attention. So we're bringing them back today.

By Kristen Waggoner and Erin Hawley

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overruling Roe v. Wade is a tremendous victory for unborn children and their mothers. The decision means that, for the first time in nearly 50 years, states across the country can affirm that life is a human right and protect the most vulnerable among us.

The Supreme Court was right to overrule Roe. As the majority clearly held, nothing in the Constitution’s text, structure or history supports a right to abortion. In fact, even abortion advocates like the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticized the decision as being poorly reasoned. Justice Ginsburg called Roe an “unnecessary” and “heavy-handed judicial intervention” that blocked the political process. ( READ MORE )

By Mick Mulvaney

I resigned from the Trump administration on Jan. 6, 2021. I did so because I thought President Donald Trump failed to be the leader the nation needed at one of its most critical moments. But I have defended him ever since against claims that he did anything illegal or criminal.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in 2018. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

To the allegations that he incited the riots at the U.S. Capitol, I pointed out that he had given similar speeches in the past (and was often accused of fomenting violence) and that the results were generally peaceful. I have also pointed out that the right-wing extremists who seemed most centrally involved in the attack were already at the Capitol before the president gave his speech. ( READ MORE )

By Rex Huppke

As a modern-day Trump-era Republican who zealously toes the party line, I understand many in this country are upset about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade while, in the same week, making it easier for people to openly carry guns without a license.

I get that people are concerned my party, in conjunction with the conservative-dominated high court, will aggressively and relentlessly go after other rights, like same-sex marriage and access to contraception, while also making sure guns and gun owners are showered with the liberties they so richly deserve.

But I want my Democratic and independent friends to know I will do absolutely nothing in my power to meet you halfway and listen to your concerns, while simultaneously saying it’s incumbent on you to meet me halfway and listen to my concerns. ( READ MORE )

By Rex Huppke

The small galaxy of cowards who still revolve around former President Donald Trump will holler and shout dutifully that Cassidy Hutchinson, the Jan. 6 committee’s witness in a surprise hearing Tuesday, is a liar.

Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in before testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee on June 28, 2022. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Such is their right, and it’s certainly an effective nonthinking person’s way to knock down her explosive testimony about how much Trump and his closest allies knew about the potential for violence on Jan. 6, 2021. ( READ MORE )

By Jill Lawrence

Minutes before I walked onto a plane Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It hit me much harder than I expected.

It's not like we didn't know this would likely happen. Still, I boarded with tears in my eyes and outrage in my heart, looking with suspicion at my fellow Americans: a mother with a baby, a man in a "Faith Family Flag Freedom" baseball cap, a young man on the phone speaking nonstop in a Slavic language – Russian? Ukrainian? Whose side is he on? I wondered.

And isn't that the question about everyone these days? ( READ MORE )

By Steven Petrow

I feel like a schmuck.

After I tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, my doctor prescribed the anti-viral Paxlovid, which would lessen the severity of the disease. The only hitch, she explained, was that a small percentage of those taking this drug experience "rebound," also called "rapid relapse," meaning they develop symptoms anew after apparent recovery. Even worse, they test positive again shortly after a negative test. She pointed out that even more people might be rebounding than early data showed.

I didn't care. I just wanted to get well fast and get on with my life. I took the Paxlovid. ( READ MORE )

