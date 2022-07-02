ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

NCA says tackling people smuggling is priority as 15 held over Channel deaths

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nur64_0gTC2aWz00

UK officials have vowed that tackling people smuggling remains a priority after arrests were made in connection with the deaths of 27 people trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last winter.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had worked with a French border police unit which targets immigration crime to provide evidence to identify the 15 people arrested.

The suspects were detained across locations in France last week in relation to the November tragedy, in which victims died when the boat they were in sank off the coast of Calais.

The events of last November were a tragedy, but in that time our resolve to bring those responsible for these deaths to justice has not diminished

Andrea Wilson, NCA

Five people were arrested in France soon after the incident.

Among the 15 people arrested last week by the French border police unit known as Ocriest were Afghan, Pakistani, Iraqi and French nationals.

Those arrested are suspected of being part of a network of facilitators who organised places on the boat for a number of those who died, the NCA said.

They are all expected to be subject to judicial proceedings in France.

Andrea Wilson, NCA deputy director of organised immigration crime, said: “The events of last November were a tragedy, but in that time our resolve to bring those responsible for these deaths to justice has not diminished.

“We have worked closely with our French partners to identify those who we suspect were involved, and that joint investigation continues. It is also assisted by Border Force and Maritime and Coast Guard Agency in the UK.

“Many of those involved in organising these dangerous crossings operate outside the UK, so it is vital we work closely with law enforcement partners in France and beyond to target them.

“This includes having NCA officers based overseas, sharing intelligence and working side by side on joint investigations, as we have done in this case.

“Tackling people smuggling remains a priority for the NCA.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhnyX_0gTC2aWz00

Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged to “crack down on the evil people smugglers”.

She said:  “My thoughts continue to be with the families of all of those who tragically lost their lives in this horrific incident.

“The NCA and other agencies across the UK and France will continue their tireless work to deliver justice for the victims and their families by identifying those responsible and ensuring they feel the full force of the law.

“By working together, and through the tough new domestic measures we have just brought into law, we will crack down on the evil people smugglers in our efforts to prevent any more loss of life in the Channel.”

A recent PA news agency analysis of Government figures showed that more than 3,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in June – the highest monthly total this year.

Some 3,136 made the crossing on 76 boats in the 30-day period, with journeys taking place on 19 of those days.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

Massive underwater drones used for smuggling drugs seized by Spanish police

Following a 14-month-long investigation, Spanish National Police have seized three underwater drones built to smuggle drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar, BBC reported. Unmanned vehicle technology is finding a wide range of applications from delivering food to medicines while also helping nations thwart attacks from aggressive neighbors. With drones now available off-the-shelf, too, the advantages of using this technology are not outside the reach of smugglers of contraband substances.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Michael Moogan: Most wanted fugitive flown back to UK after arrest

One of Britain's most wanted men has been returned to the country charged with his alleged role in an international drugs trafficking plot. Michael Moogan had been on the run for eight years before his arrest in Dubai. The 36-year-old, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was flown back to the UK on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

People smugglers buying small boats directly from manufacturers

New intelligence suggests a large people-smuggling group responsible for around 10 per cent of Channel crossings set up deals with manufacturers to supply them with small boats.During an action day on Tuesday by British and international investigators, 39 people were arrested and more than 50 searches were carried out simultaneously.1,200 lifejackets, close to 150 boats and 50 engines, several thousand euros in cash, firearms and drugs were seized. More than 900 police officers were deployed in the operation.The long-running joint investigation between the UK, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands has been ongoing since November 2021 following the arrests of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arrests made in ‘biggest ever’ operation to tackle Channel people-smuggling

Police have made a series of arrests in what is believed to be the “biggest ever” international operation targeting criminal gangs suspected of people-smuggling across the Channel.Officers arrested six men and a woman in the Docklands and Catford areas of London on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.Dozens of raids are also taking place in Germany, France and the Netherlands as part of a joint operation with Europol and Eurojust.Officers have today joined what is believed to be the biggest ever international operation targeting criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UKNCAAccording...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Wilson
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nca#People Smuggling#Crime#The English Channel#The National Crime Agency#French#Afghan#Pakistani#Iraqi
BBC

Nuneaton rape sparks police hunt for man in high-vis vest

Police are searching for a man after a woman was raped in the early hours of Sunday. Warwickshire Police said the woman, in her 40s, was attacked by a man wearing a high-vis vest in Bermuda Village, Nuneaton at about 02:00 BST. The force said it was vital to locate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Which holiday destinations still require a pre-travel Covid test?

Though many short-haul and European holiday destinations have now scrapped their pre-travel test requirements (some of them dropping all Covid-related rules altogether), many mid- and long-haul countries still ask you to test before your trip.Australia is the most recent to drop its pre-travel test - from midnight on 6 July, local time - with no visitors required to declare their vaccination status or fill in a passenger locator form.There are no hard and fast rules from region to region - in Asia, for example, UK travellers still cannot visit China or Japan for tourism reasons, while South Korea is open...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More migrants arrive in Kent as crossings resume

A young girl was carried to safety by a member of the armed forces as more migrants arrived on the Kent coast.Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with a woman also seen being helped ashore and then pushed away in a wheelchair in Dover.So far this year, around 12,700 people have made the crossing after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies.Some 3,136 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in June, the highest monthly total this year, PA news agency analysis of Government figures showed.But Monday was the first day of crossings in July, with none recorded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) between Friday and Sunday.It comes as the National Crime Agency vowed to continue trying to tackle people smuggling after a series of arrests were made over the deaths of 27 people trying to cross the Channel last year. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

Muslim man arrested for wrapping meat in newspaper with images of Hindu deities

A Muslim eatery owner was arrested in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling meat items wrapped in a newspaper with pictures of Hindu deities printed on them.Talib Hussain was arrested in Sambhal following a complaint on Sunday by far-right Hindu group Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kailash Gupta. According to the police complaint, Mr Hussain allegedly tried to attack police officers with a knife at the time of the arrest.A worker at the eatery stated that his employer had bought newspapers from a scrap shop and was using them to pack food...
RELIGION
The Independent

Chinese man jailed for neglecting sick father and leaving his body to decompose

A Chinese man has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for neglecting his sick father and later abandoning his dead body.The 46-year-old man from Shanghai, identified in the local media only by his surname Wang,   didn’t organise his father’s funeral after his death and the body was discovered by neighbours when they detected a foul odour.Mr Wang’s father— a 74-year-old man – died in September last year. He was battling hypertension, diabetes besides other chronic diseases, the South China Morning Post reported.This case has led to outrage in China as people debated whether the old man might...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocked Brits' easyJet flight to Menorca is intercepted by Spanish fighter planes 'after 18-year-old holidaymaker on board posted hoax BOMB THREAT'

An easyJet flight to Menorca has been intercepted by Spanish fighter jets after an 18-year-old British holidaymaker allegedly made a bomb threat on board. The teenager was arrested upon landing in the Mediterranean holiday island yesterday evening and specialist officers and sniffer dogs boarded the aircraft for security checks. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Revealed: 'Heartless' landlord kicking out a Ukrainian family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for a new life in Britain after just a month is a married senior Royal Navy officer with two young children who has served in Afghanistan

The 'heartless' landlord kicking out a family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for Britain after just one month is a Royal Navy officer and his wife, MailOnline can reveal. Maxim Hyryk and his wife Olga say they are baffled by their hosts' decision to forced them out of the two-bedroom...
WORLD
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy