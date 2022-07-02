ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here’s How The Kardashians Feel About Khloé Dating Someone Outside Her ‘Comfort Zone’

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVmFd_0gTC2YiP00

Click here to read the full article.

The absolute best. Khloé Kardashian’s family is so supportive of her dating life. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife on July 1, 2022, that everyone in her family wants her to be happy.

Khloé’s mom and sisters have been rooting for Khloé to date someone new. “Kim and Kourtney have always been Khloe’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in,” the source told HollywoodLife . “They’re tired of seeing her being treated poorly and want her to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives, because she deserves the world. Kris is very protective of Khloe and wants to make sure she finds someone that treats her, and True, with complete respect.”

The source noted that Khloe’s sisters wanted her to get out of her “comfort zone” when it comes to dating. “Kim convinced her to try something different because what she has been trying clearly is not working,” they said. ” She needs a man who treats her like the beautiful Goddess that she is and she needs a man who will not want to be with anyone else when they tell her I love you.”

A source told People on June 20, 2022, that Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through Kim. A source close to the Good American founder said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship even though it’s in its “early stages.”

However, Khloé denied that she was seeing anyone on an Instagram post on June 17, 2022. A fan reposted a claim from DeuxMoi that Khloé was dating an NBA player. The fan page KardashianSocial posted with the caption, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” Khloé responded in the comments, “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter [True] and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️”

On an episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed to Khloé that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her and fathered a baby with former fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free.



Watch ‘The Kardashians’ $6.99+


Buy Now

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0gTC2YiP00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 16

Joan Conway
2d ago

she is trying hard to eliminate some of the distance between herself and the other exposure prone sisters.

Reply
3
Related
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s If Khloé’s Dating Anyone After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal Aired on The Kardashians

Click here to read the full article. Shutting it down. Khloé Kardashian responded to dating rumors after the Tristan Thompson dating scandal aired on an episode of The Kardashians. She replied to a post on celebrity gossip Instagram DeuxMoi that claimed that she was dating another NBA player. Khloé commented on a post on a Kardashian fan page KardashianSocial that reposted the DeuxMoi claim. The post read, “Does Khloé have any love interests? I need someone to come sweep her off her feet. Why do Kourt and Kim have all the fun?” The gossip page then made an update with someone claiming...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

I’ll Be Living in These Blister-Free, Cute Kicks This Summer—& All 14 Colors Are on Sale RN

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’m pretty selective when it comes to my sneaker collection—as someone who lives in a metropolitan area, I do my fair share of walking (think around 10,000 steps per day) on a regular basis. While comfort is definitely key here, I like my options to be equal parts supportive and cute. Luckily, just in time for summer, I’m happy to share that I’ve found both elements in my latest addition.  The Thousand Fell Court...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian sobs over Tristan’s ‘despicable’ Maralee Nichols scandal

The time for fans to see how Khloé Kardashian handled finding out about Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Maralee Nichols has come. In Thursday’s season finale of Hulus’ “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian broke the news to her sister about Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, in which he admitted to sleeping with Nichols around his 30th birthday. “Let me f–king call him. I can’t f–king believe this. I just want the truth,” Khloé said to Kim over the phone before breaking down and sobbing. “Everything’s going to be OK no matter what,” the Skims founder assured her. “Everything’s going to be OK. We really believed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Tristan Thompson
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Only Murders in The Building’ For Free, to Catch Selena Gomez’s Murder Mystery

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a Selanator, you may want to know how to watch Only Murders in The Building online for free to catch Selena Gomez’s return to TV. Only Murders in The Building, which premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021, is Gomez’s first regular role in a TV series since the finale of Disney Channel‘s Wizards of Waverly Place in 2012. Though Gomez hasn’t been the lead of a TV show in almost a decade, she has worked in TV between Wizards of Waverly Place and Only Murders in The Building. Along with hosting...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Nicole Kidman Loves This Hair-Thickening Serum — & It’s On Major Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Kidman is known for many things, being an award-winning actor at the top. But her hair is a close second. Those curls! That strawberry blonde hue! It’s gorgeous. It makes sense Kidman would join forces with Vegamour, a brand that focuses on healthy hair and scalp. Vegamour announced Kidman is now an “investor and brand advocate” as the brand continues to grow globally. “It wasn’t about being the face of the brand or selling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Comfort Zone#American
StyleCaster

Leo, Your July Horoscope Is About Getting To Know A Deeper Version Of Yourself

Click here to read the full article. You’re playing it safe, Leo, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing! Your July Leo 2022 horoscope is asking you to evolve, if you dare. For the first time in well… your whole life… you might be in the mood to set a financial goal, especially if it means making a purchase you’ve been lusting after. The only caveat? You might not know what you want yet! You’re in the midst of a professional revolution, Leo. When red-hot Mars glides into Taurus on July 5, it will motivate you to break records and exceed...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say Since Using This Top-Rated Serum, Their Lashes Have ‘Doubled in Length’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you, like me, shutter every time a single lash gets wiped away when you’re itching your eyes, you’re probably somebody who has also tried out several eyelash growth serums on the market. I mean, it seems like the time it takes for a lost lash to grow back is an eternity. What else am I supposed to do during the time in between?! Now, there are a bunch of different lash serums you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

TikTok Discovered The Affordable, Beauty Editor-Loved Skincare Brand That’s Been a Secret For Years—Here’s What to Buy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Here’s a secret about the magazine world: When a skincare brand is good, it’s written about. When it’s really good, it goes viral. When it’s life-changing, it’s kept a secret. Why? Because beauty editors want to make sure their fav skincare stays in stock and out of the hands of everyone else! I know it might seem upsetting, but seriously, you would probably do the same if you had all the knowledge in the world about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

This Lightweight Cream Combats Dullness So Well, Shoppers Say Their Loved Ones Keep Stealing It

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all been there—your skin goes through lackluster phases that have it looking less than radiant. Whether that’s a direct result of stress, lack of sleep or a lull in your dedicated regimen, reaching for a glow-boosting cream is one shortcut to reversing the effects of it all. And the Three Ships Radiance Day Cream in particular works so well, fans say their loved ones are stealing it out from under them. “She loved it so much that she stole it, and I had to order more for myself,” one reviewer said of their...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

The Retinol Cream That ‘Works Miracles’ On Dark Spots Is Just $20 Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The last time I went to a dermatologist, she took one look at the blackheads on my nose and said, “are you using retinol here?” When I said I wasn’t, she promptly replied, “well that needs to change.” I used to think absolutely nothing could minimize my pores, but hey, who am I to question a doctor? I just started applying retinol cream religiously, so I’ll keep you posted on the results, but for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This Fast-Acting Cream Transforms Aging Skin So Well, Shoppers Are Skipping Foundation

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Believe it or not, there’s no better place to discover your next skincare hero than on Amazon. The retailer carries a surplus of under-the-radar formulas that have the ability to transform your skin concerns without breaking the bank. Whether your regimen is in need of a hydrating face oil, a brightening eye cream or a wrinkle-correcting cream, you’re bound to find just what you need—and often on sale. Take the Kleem Organics Advanced Corrective...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy