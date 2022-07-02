Here’s How The Kardashians Feel About Khloé Dating Someone Outside Her ‘Comfort Zone’

Click here to read the full article.

The absolute best. Khloé Kardashian’s family is so supportive of her dating life. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife on July 1, 2022, that everyone in her family wants her to be happy.

Khloé’s mom and sisters have been rooting for Khloé to date someone new. “Kim and Kourtney have always been Khloe’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in,” the source told HollywoodLife . “They’re tired of seeing her being treated poorly and want her to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives, because she deserves the world. Kris is very protective of Khloe and wants to make sure she finds someone that treats her, and True, with complete respect.”

The source noted that Khloe’s sisters wanted her to get out of her “comfort zone” when it comes to dating. “Kim convinced her to try something different because what she has been trying clearly is not working,” they said. ” She needs a man who treats her like the beautiful Goddess that she is and she needs a man who will not want to be with anyone else when they tell her I love you.”

A source told People on June 20, 2022, that Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through Kim. A source close to the Good American founder said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship even though it’s in its “early stages.”

However, Khloé denied that she was seeing anyone on an Instagram post on June 17, 2022. A fan reposted a claim from DeuxMoi that Khloé was dating an NBA player. The fan page KardashianSocial posted with the caption, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” Khloé responded in the comments, “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter [True] and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️”

On an episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed to Khloé that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her and fathered a baby with former fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

